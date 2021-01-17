Who is Joe-Warren Plant? Age, career and partner revealed

Your need-to-know on Dancing on Ice star Joe Warren-Plant. Picture: Instagram/Joe Warren-Plant

Joe Warren-Plant is one of the contestants on this year's series of Dancing On Ice - here's your need-to-know on him.

Dancing On Ice will be imminently back on our screens, and we couldn't be more excited for the return of one of our favourite shows.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will both return to host the ITV talent show, with judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo also reprising their roles.

Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there won't be a live studio audience this year - but most other aspects of the show will remain the same.

One of the celebs competing is actor Joe-Warren Plant, who is partnered with skating pro Vanessa Bauer on the show - here's your need-to-know on him.

Who is Joe-Warren Plant? What's his age and background?

Joe, 18, is an actor from Blackpool, England.

He is best known for playing Jacob Gallagher in Emmerdale, a role he's held since 2010.

Joe was involved in a high profile storyline last year, when his character Jacob was groomed by Maya Stepney (played by Louisa Clein).

Jacob was involved in a high-profile grooming storyline on Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Does Joe-Warren Plant have a girlfriend?

Joe was previously in a long-term relationship with 24-year-old Nicole Hadlow, but it was reported last month that the pair have split after three years.

It was claimed that the relationship came under strain following Joe's closeness with his Dancing On Ice skating partner Vanessa Bauer.

A source told The Sun: "Joe and Nicole’s relationship has come under strain because of the amount of time he was spending with Vanessa on the ice.

"They’ve been rowing a lot so decided earlier this month it was best Joe move out.

"It wasn’t what he wanted and it’s been really hard on him but his dedication to the show has put their romance under pressure."

"Joe’s keen to see if over the Christmas break he can work things out with Nicole. It’s not looking too hopeful at the moment."

It is not known whether Joe is dating anyone new.

Is Joe-Warren Plant on Instagram?

He is! You can follow him @joewarren_plant.

When is Dancing On Ice on ITV?

Dancing On Ice returns to ITV on Sunday 17th January 2021.

