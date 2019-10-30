Dancing on Ice: Professional skater Vanessa Bauer's boyfriend, age and career revealed

Vanessa Bauer will be teamed up with a celebrity partner in the upcoming series. Picture: Instagram / Getty

The professional ice dancer is set to lace up her skates for the 2020 series – here's everything you need to know about the 2018 champion.

Dancing on Ice's Vanessa Bauer will return to the ice rink as one of the show's professional skaters in 2020.

The German performer was crowned the winner of Dancing on Ice 2018 along with Jake Quickenden and came second in last year's contest along with Love Island's Wes Nelson.

As the skating champ prepares to lace up her boots, we reveal all there is to know about the star, from her love life to her career so far.

Ice skater Vanessa Bauer will return to Dancing on Ice in 2020. Picture: Getty

Who is Vanessa Bauer?

Vanessa Putri Bauer is a professional ice skater, acrobat and dancer.

Born on 23 May 1996, the talented performer grew up in Berlin, Germany.

She spent her short career onboard luxury cruise liner, HMS Harmony Of The Seas, before moving to North London and joining the cast of Dancing on Ice in 2018.

Who are Vanessa's former Dancing on Ice partners?

Ice dancer Vanessa skated her way to victory in 2018 during her first ever ITV competition alongside celebrity partner and X Factor singer Jake Quickenden.

A year later, the German performer partnered up with Love Island's Wes Nelson and came second in the eleventh series of the show.

The pair set tongues wagging when the pro broke things off with her ex-boyfriend Louis Nathaniel ahead of her and Wes' first performance.

Wes also broke things off with his now ex-girlfriend Megan Barton-Hanson, fuelling the fire.

But despite rumours, romance between the TV pair never blossomed.

Vanessa and Wes came second in the 2019 series. . Picture: Getty

Has Vanessa Bauer got a boyfriend?

Judging by her Instagram account, skating star Vanessa is currently dating F45 trainer and model Rory McCall.

The gorgeous couple have been snapped together at a handful of recent events and aren't shy when it comes to posting sweet selfies on social media.

What is Vanessa Bauer's Instagram?

You can follow skater Vanessa on Instagram @vanessabauer_skates.