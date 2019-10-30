Dancing on Ice: Professional skater Vanessa Bauer's boyfriend, age and career revealed
30 October 2019, 15:28 | Updated: 30 October 2019, 15:31
The professional ice dancer is set to lace up her skates for the 2020 series – here's everything you need to know about the 2018 champion.
Dancing on Ice's Vanessa Bauer will return to the ice rink as one of the show's professional skaters in 2020.
The German performer was crowned the winner of Dancing on Ice 2018 along with Jake Quickenden and came second in last year's contest along with Love Island's Wes Nelson.
As the skating champ prepares to lace up her boots, we reveal all there is to know about the star, from her love life to her career so far.
Who is Vanessa Bauer?
Vanessa Putri Bauer is a professional ice skater, acrobat and dancer.
Born on 23 May 1996, the talented performer grew up in Berlin, Germany.
She spent her short career onboard luxury cruise liner, HMS Harmony Of The Seas, before moving to North London and joining the cast of Dancing on Ice in 2018.
Who are Vanessa's former Dancing on Ice partners?
Ice dancer Vanessa skated her way to victory in 2018 during her first ever ITV competition alongside celebrity partner and X Factor singer Jake Quickenden.
A year later, the German performer partnered up with Love Island's Wes Nelson and came second in the eleventh series of the show.
View this post on Instagram
The first picture of @jakequickenden14 and I on our very first ice session together! 🙈😱☺️ I’m so excited to meet my partner for this years @dancingonice TOMORROW !!! 🤩 Last year I said that my goal is to make my partner love to ice skate ! Jake certainly found the joy in skating! 🙈 My aim didn’t change and I hope I can make my new partner have fun with skating as well ! 🤩⛸ I want to thank everybody for your support last year. We won because you voted and gave us sooo much love and support ! I know this series is gonna be another amaazning experience and I just can’t wait for you to get to know my partner ! 🙈 Stay tuned ☺️ .#DancingOnIce
The pair set tongues wagging when the pro broke things off with her ex-boyfriend Louis Nathaniel ahead of her and Wes' first performance.
Wes also broke things off with his now ex-girlfriend Megan Barton-Hanson, fuelling the fire.
But despite rumours, romance between the TV pair never blossomed.
Has Vanessa Bauer got a boyfriend?
Judging by her Instagram account, skating star Vanessa is currently dating F45 trainer and model Rory McCall.
The gorgeous couple have been snapped together at a handful of recent events and aren't shy when it comes to posting sweet selfies on social media.
What is Vanessa Bauer's Instagram?
You can follow skater Vanessa on Instagram @vanessabauer_skates.