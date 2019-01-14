Dancing on Ice Wes Nelson: Love Island star's girlfriend Megan Barton-Hanson and age revealed

Wes Nelson . Picture: Wes Nelson/IG

Who is Wes Nelson and who is his girlfriend Megan Barton-Hanson? We have everything you need to know about the Dancing on Ice star.

Love Island’s Wes Nelson is already looking to be the hot contender to win Dancing On Ice after he and partner Vanessa Bauer topped the leader board on Sunday night.

The 20-year-old, who is dating Love Island co-star Megan Barton Hanson, was praised for his amazing ‘chemistry’ on the ice after a stellar performance.

However all eyes were on girlfriend Megan after fans claimed she looked like a 'scorned ex-girfleind' as she watched her boyfriend on the ice with his stunning ice skating partner.

Wes Nelson age

Wes Nelson is 20 years old.

Wes Nelson girlfriend Megan Barton-Hanson

While many of the other Love Island couples have broken up, Wes and Megan’s relationship appears to be going from strength to strength, with the pair moving in together over the summer.

It’s been six months since the show ended, and Megan has been Wes’ number one supporter, even making appearances in the audiences to watch her boyfriend on the ice.

Their journey together has already seen some obstacles, after being put through their paces in the villa.

Wes had dates Laura Anderson before ditching her for Megan, who had brief encounters with both Eyal and Alex George.

Despite, this they went onto make it into the final three.

Will Wes Nelson and Megan Barton Hanson break up?

Wes and Megan have proved to be one of the stronger couples from the villa, however, Wes has admitted his time spent on Dancing on Ice has made his relationship ‘difficult’.

He claims his appearance on the show has put pressure on his relationship as they often spend long periods of time apart but they are strong enough to get though it together.

Speaking to the Daily Star, he said: "It's been difficult as I've been spending so much time training. But as long as we spend the time that we do have together making sure it's quality time, then we'll be OK."

"We're so organised with our schedules that it's a well-oiled machine so we both know what we're doing and when we've got time to spend together."

Wes Neslson and Vanessa Bauer

While some might hope to see a scandalous romance blossom between both Wes and Vanessa, the two share a relationship that is strictly platonic for now.

Vanessa appeared happy to have been matched with Wes on the show, and took to her Instagram to reveal she was excited to whip him into shape.

She wrote: “What an absolutely nice guy he is! We had a blast today on our very first skating session together and I’m super thrilled to get him ready for the @dancingonice live shows in January !! Ahhhhh exited.”