Dancing On Ice's Vanessa Bauer hits back at Megan Barton-Hanson in Wes Nelson row

Vanessa has been accused of being "tactical" by Wes Nelson's girlfriend . Picture: Getty

Dancing on Ice professional Vanessa Bauer made a sly dig at Megan Barton-Hanson after the Love Island star attacked her in a jealous rant over her working relationship with boyfriend Wes Nelson.

Taking to her Instagram story, Megan accused Vanessa of announcing her split from boyfriend of two and a half years Louis Nathaniel before her first performance with Wes for “headlines”.

Megan also claimed the skating professional had “never reached out” to her, or invited her to watch her train with Wes.

Megan Barton Hanson hits out at Vanessa on Instagram . Picture: IG/MeganBartonHanson

Vanessa later posted a picture of herself gliding on the ice with the caption: "Because whenever I'm on the ice everything is good again, I'm so grateful for yesterday's voting window number."There is nothing in the world I am more passionate about and that makes me happier than figure skating! Last night's number was an absolute dream."I can't thank everybody enough for all the love and support #strongwoman #DancingOnIce #womenempowerment (sic)".

Wes was also forced to defend his girlfriend, when fans accused Megan of “scowling” during boyfriend Wes Nelson’s first Dancing On Ice performance with Vanessa.

He wrote to his fans: “Give the damn girl a break, I can assure you she’s fully supportive of me and my career.

“She’s human and can’t smile two hours in row.”

Putting to bed any romance speculation between Vanessa and himself, the Love Island star added: “Oh and give it a rest with this Dancing On Ice curse b******s as well it’s laughable.”