Dancing on Ice pro skater Vanessa Bauer pulls out of show after horror head injury

12 January 2020, 15:53

The figure skater has pulled out on medical grounds.
The figure skater has pulled out on medical grounds. Picture: Getty / Instagram

The pro skater told fans she was 'gutted' to miss tonight’s performance but needed to rest following her nasty fall.

Dancing on Ice's Vanessa Bauer has pulled out of tonight's show after suffering a horror head injury that left her with concussion.

The figure skater, 23, admitted she was devastated about being forced to take a week off from the competition following the painful incident which saw her crash face-first into an ice rink wall.

The German pro, who is paired up with Diversity's Perri Kiely, 24, took to Instagram to share the news with her fans, writing: "I’m gutted I can’t perform tonight!"

She continued: "After banging my head into the wall I feel fine but @itv is super cautious and really takes care of us skaters which is why I went through SO many tests.

"Although I feel ok I am not allowed to skate this weekend. For the sake of my health I have to rest my brain. ⁣

"I am GUTTED but at least @realperrikiely are not competing this week anyways! He will still be part of the group numbers like everybody else so I’m wishing everybody the best of luck and an incredible show!⁣

⁣"@realperrikiely and I will be back for the next week.

"As funny as I thought my fall was, head injuries are no joke and the consequences can be very serious."

View this post on Instagram

Vanessa also revealed to her social media followers that someone had caught the painful accident on camera and posted the video for everyone to see.

Next to the clip of the acrobat smashing her head into the rink barrier, she wrote: "THAT just happened. I literally thought I broke my face.

"It started off so well lol,.. good thing I know how to stop, not!"

Vanessa Bauer is paired up with Diversity's Perri Kiely.
Vanessa Bauer is paired up with Diversity's Perri Kiely. Picture: Getty

⁣The skater, who won the 2018 series of the show with singer Jake Quickenden, explained exactly what happened during the agonising incident.

Insisting she now felt "fine" despite being badly bruised, Vanessa told The Sun: "I was doing difficult tricks on my own, but all it took was for me to catch the edge of my blade and I found myself banging head first into the barrier.

“It just shows that even us pros can fall if we don't fully focus - the ice can be very unforgiving.”

However, she was adamant she would be back on the ice within no time, adding: "While I haven't broken my face, I have a concussion which should all be fine with a few days rest and i'll be fighting fit for next week."

Dancing on Ice, airs Sundays at 6pm on ITV.

