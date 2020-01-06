Dancing On Ice fans convinced Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon secretly married after spotting ‘wedding ring’

By Naomi Bartram

Joe Swash seemingly debuted a new ring on Dancing On Ice yesterday.

Dancing On Ice was finally back on our telly screens on Sunday evening, with the likes of Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Trisha Goddard pulling on their skates.

But after opening the show, presenter Joe Swash got fans talking when he seemingly flashed a brand new ring.

As partner Stacey Solomon watched on from the audience with their baby Rex, Joe, 37, could be seen standing next to host Holly Willoughby with a band on his wedding finger.

One excited viewer asked: "Did Joe and Stacey get married? #dancingonice."

To which another fan replied: “There's been rumours for a while that they married on a recent holiday abroad.”

This comes after Stacey, 30, was recently forced to deny rumours of a secret marriage during her family holiday to the Maldives with eight-month-old Rex and her boys Zachary, 11, and Leighton, eight.

Speaking on Loose Women about the speculation, the presenter said: “First of all, can I just clear up. There's no ring. Would I get married without you?

Stacey Solomon supported Joe on Dancing On Ice. Picture: Instagram

“I wouldn't get married in that outfit. And, also, I wouldn't keep it a secret. I'd be so excited, you'd all be there...

“We just got dressed up because I wanted to. Obviously, I choose everyone's clothes. Joe had to meet us out here, I said to Joe make sure you bring a mauve top. We didn't get married, I was only there two days.”

Taking to Instagram, Stacey later added: “We didn't' get married because I'd be so over the moon I'd be telling everyone. And all our families would be there as well. Joe's family, my family would be there if we were getting married.”

Stacey Solomon said she's 'proud' of Joe Swash. Picture: Instagram

Meanwhile, Stacey supported her other half during last night’s DOI launch, as she appeared in the audience.

Sharing a photo from the crowd, Stacey said she was ‘so proud’ of Joe after he came off the ice with professional partner Alexandra Schauman.