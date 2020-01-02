Who is Trisha Goddard married to and how many children does she have?

2 January 2020, 12:39 | Updated: 2 January 2020, 12:41

Trisha Goddard is taking part in Dancing On Ice 2020
Trisha Goddard is taking part in Dancing On Ice 2020. Picture: Getty

The former chat show presenter is taking to the ice when the ITV reality show returns to screens for a brand new series.

Trisha Goddard is taking part in the new series of Dancing On Ice.

Here's everything we know about the chat show queen's family life...

Who is Trisha Goddard?

Trisha is a British born chat show host and relationship therapist who is now based in Connecticut, USA. She is best known for presenting her Channel 5 chat show, Trisha, but has also appeared as an expert on Big Brother's Bit On The Side.

How many children does Trisha Goddard have?

Trisha has two daughters, Bliie, 29, and Madison, 26.

Read more: All you need to know about DOI contestant Libby Clegg

Is Trisha Goddard married?

Trisha has been married three times, and is currently dating a new man who she claims has "shown her what sex is all about."

Her first husband, Robert Nestdale, later came out as gay. Her second husband Mark Greive, who is the father of her children, cheated on her. And she divorced her third husband, Peter Gianfrancesco in 2018.

She told Hello!: "Now I get what sex is all about, 44 years after I lost my virginity in the fumbling, blink-and-it-was-over way

"I won’t tell you his real name but I call him #Boo, and since meeting him I know what really makes a man sexy.

"It is not just looks. Sexy is a man who doesn’t need me to make less of myself to make himself look 'manly'.

"He looks straight into my eyes and loves that I work."

