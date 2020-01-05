Who is H from Steps? Ian Watkins and Dancing On Ice star's age, career and relationship revealed

Ian 'H' Watkins has joined the 2020 Dancing on Ice line-up. Picture: ITV / Instagram

The Steps superstar is making TV history as he and his skating partner Matt Evers debut as the show's first ever same-sex couple.

Dancing on Ice's Ian 'H' Watkins is best known for being a member of British pop band Steps.

The Welsh star, whose famous nickname stands for 'hyperactive', has graced stages all over the world with bandmates Claire Richards, Lee Latchford-Evans, Lisa Scott-Lee, Faye Tozer.

Now, as he takes to the ice for the next chapter of his showbiz journey, we learn everything there is to know about H including his boyfriend and where he's from:

Who is Ian 'H' Watkins and where is he from?

Dancing on Ice contestant Ian 'H' Watkins was born on 8th May, 1976, in Llwynypia, Wales.

The 43-year-old first shot to fame as the founding member of British pop group Steps, which was formed in 1997.

The band bagged two number one singles and two number one albums, which catapulted the group to international stardom.

They sold over 20 million records and were nominated for a BRIT Award in 1999 and even scored 14 top five consecutive singles.

Steps announced they were splitting up in 2001.

What did Ian 'H' Watkins do after Steps broke up?

H decided not to give up on his music career and formed a singing duo with Steps member Claire Richards.

The two signed with Warner Music under the name 'H & Claire' for a seven-figure deal, according to reports, however they were quickly dropped from the record label when their music bombed.

Since leaving music behind, H has taken part in a number of telly projects, including reality show H-Side Story.

The programme followed the singer and dancer as he attempted to make it as an actor while studying at the Royal Academy of Music.

He has performed on the West End in a production of Fame and has cameoed in a number of pantos.

The Welsh star has also taken part in reality show Celebrity Big Brother, British drama Skins and gymnastic contest Tumble.

Is Ian 'H' Watkins in a relationship?

H is making Dancing on Ice history as he and his pro partner Matt Evers debut as the show's first ever same-sex couple.

The Steps favourite, who is openly gay, was thrilled to be representing the LGBTQ+ community with the American ice skating champion during the contest.

Alongside a photo of himself and Matt, also 43, he wrote: "Tonight has been emotional. I’ve cried tears of joy! Never did I think this would happen. But tonight, Matt & I have made a little piece of history!

"Thankyou for all your messages of support and for letting me be my authentic self. Thanks to @itv for championing the LGBTQ community and its ally’s.

"Now the hard work begins.. I promise we won’t let you down! #dancingonice #doi2020#samesexiceskating #lgbt #lgbtq #TeamHandMatt #HandMatt."

H has kept quiet about whether or not he has a boyfriend at the moment, although he was snapped smooching a mystery man at the BST Festival in Hyde Park earlier this year.

He previously dated ex-partner Craig Ryder for 10 years, from 2007 until 2017.

On 6 March 2016, the couple became fathers to twin sons, Macsen and Cybi Ryder-Watkins, via a surrogate.