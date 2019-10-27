Dancing on Ice 2020 professionals confirmed as Matt Evers and Vanessa Bauer return to the rink

The professional skaters for Dancing On Ice 2020 have been confirmed. Picture: ITV / Instagram

The skating line-up for the upcoming series has been revealed – meet the pros pairing up with season 12's celebs.

Dancing on Ice has revealed its line-up of professional skaters hitting the rink for the 2020 series of the popular talent show.

As a whole new host of celebrities prepare to take to the ice, including Maura Higgins, Ian 'H' Watkins and Joe Swash, a string of familiar faces are also getting ready to glam up for the competition.

It's no surprise that series favourite Matt Evers is returning to the deep-freeze studio as the American pro hasn't missed a season since the show first launched in 2006.

Competing against him and his famous partner will be last year's champion Alexandra Schauman, who took top spot with dancer James Jordan and bagged herself the trophy.

She's back alongside her Polish husband Lukasz Rozycki, who was paired up with Grease actress Didi Conn in 2019.

Married skating duo Alexander Demetriou and Carlotta Edwards have also bagged themselves a place among the class of 2020, which includes fan favourites Brianne Delcourt, Mark Hanretty, Hamish Gaman, Vanessa Bauer and Alex Murphy, too.

Wondering whether any newcomers have joined the professional line-up? Doctor and orthopaedic surgeon Tom Naylor has been snapped up by the show, as well as Disney on Ice performer Brendyn Hatfield.

The cast continues to grow as Brendyn's wife Jessica Hatfield has been announced as a fresh face, while ice masters Sylvain Longchambon and Patti Quinn are expected to appear in a handful of group numbers.

If you're already desperate to get a glimpse of what's to come in the twelfth series of the show, you're in for a treat.

This December, all the celebrity and professionals will slip on their skates for the first time in the ITV festive special, Dancing on Ice at Christmas.

The one-off extravaganza will feature a show-stopping performance from skating legends Torvill and Dean, as well as performances from some of the competition's most popular alumni, including Ray Quinn and Jake Quickenden.