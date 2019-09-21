Magician Ben Hanlin replaces Kelvin Fletcher as he joins Dancing On Ice 2020

The magician has joined the Dancing On Ice line up. Picture: Sternberg Clarke

The show returns for a new series next year

Magician Ben Hanlin, who is best known for presenting the ITV2 magic show series Tricked, will take part in Dancing On Ice next year.

The show, which is rumoured to air in January 2020, dropped a clue that the star would be appearing on the ice-skating show when its Instagram account shared a picture of a man seen from behind holding up the Joker card.

The caption wrote: "We wonder what tricks this celeb has up their sleeve."

Some fans speculated that it was Stephen Mulhern or Britain's Got Talent's Richard Jones, however others guessed correctly that it will be Ben who will be appearing in the next series.

Ben's show Tricked featured him pranking a series of celebrities including Peter Andre with his jaw-dropping illusions and attempting to escape an underground chamber full of water.

Ben will join a host of celebrities who have been rumoured to have signed up for the show, including Perri Kiely, Joe Swash, H from Steps, Michael Barrymore and Maura Higgins.

READ MORE: Love Island's Maura Higgins has signed up for Dancing on Ice REPLACING Amber Gill

Controverial comedian Michael Barrymore to make telly comeback as he 'signs up for Dancing On Ice'