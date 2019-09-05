Love Island's Maura Higgins signed up for Dancing on Ice REPLACING Amber Gill

5 September 2019, 08:04 | Updated: 5 September 2019, 08:11

The two Love Island stars were among the most outspoken contestants
The two Love Island stars were among the most outspoken contestants. Picture: ITV
By Mared Parry

The Irish beauty wowed ITV bosses with her stint on This Morning, and they want her back for more.

Maura Higgins will be back on our screens sooner than you think as she's been whipped up for the new series of Dancing on Ice, following in Wes Nelson and Kem Cetinay's footsteps.

However, things might become frosty between the Love Island finalist, 28, and the series winner, Amber Gill, 21, as the latter was previously in talks to appear on the show.

READ MORE: Maura has landed a saucy Ann Summers deal after being so open about sex on the show

Stunner Maura will be on the ITV show early next year
Stunner Maura will be on the ITV show early next year. Picture: Instagram
Amber Gill was in talks to appear but it looks like bosses have decided against it
Amber Gill was in talks to appear but it looks like bosses have decided against it. Picture: Instagram

But bosses have opted for straight-talking Maura instead of Geordie lass Amber, after she impressed execs with her short stint on This Morning as an agony aunt.

According to The Sun's Bizarre column, Dancing on Ice bosses met multiple former Love Island 2019 contestants before setting on grid girl and model Maura.

This must come as a huge blow to Amber Gill after she was reported to be in serious talks about appearing on the competition show herself.

Former Love Islanders-turned-Dancing on Icers Kem Cetinay and Wes Nelson have done really well when they appeared on the Sunday night show, with Kem coming in fourth place in 2018 and Wes making it all the way to second place this year.

A source has revealed to Andy Halls that: "A source said: “Dancing On Ice producers were always going to sign a Love Island star for next year’s series and they wanted a girl this time after having two guys in the past.

“It was looking hopeful for Amber but Maura pipped her to the post with her sense of humour and personality."

View this post on Instagram

@thismorning

A post shared by MAURA HIGGINS (@maurahiggins) on

Whilst on the show, Maura was taught how to move by her partner, Dancing With The Stars pro, Curtis Pritchard.

They added: “Maura is hoping Curtis can now teach her more moves, even though she will be on the ice.”

Yesterday, the pair were awkwardly probed on This Morning about their relationship and why they weren't official yet.

Curtis said: “I haven’t asked her to be my girlfriend yet and I am not going to do it on TV.

"If I’m going to do it, then it’s going to be private.”

