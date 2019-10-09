Dancing on Ice makes history with 'first same-sex couple'

Dancing on Ice will have their first same-sex couple next year. Picture: ITV

ITV bosses have beaten the BBC to introduce the first ever same-sex dance couple on a UK reality show

Dancing on Ice have reportedly lined up their first ever same-sex couple, pairing up Ian 'H' Watkins and professional skater Matt Evers for the upcoming series.

They are the first UK reality show to do this - beating Strictly Come Dancing to the mark.

Ian 'H' Watkins will partner with Matt Evers this year. Picture: Getty

The Sun reports that Ian, 43, asked Dancing on Ice bosses whether he could be paired with a man, and the “fully supportive” team agreed.

Read more: AJ Pritchard and Daisy Lowe 'had secret fling while filming Strictly'

He will be paired with Matt, 43, who has been a pro skater on the show since it started in 2006.

A source said: “After conversations with the Dancing on Ice production team, H enquired as to the possibility of being paired with a male pro skater.

Matt Evers was partnered with Gemma Collins in the last series. Picture: ITV

“Bosses at Dancing on Ice are fully supportive of a same-sex partnership, so this year H will be paired with Matt.

“It’s a huge moment in TV history. A lot of viewers will be watching and the hope is it might set a trend.”

Read more: Kate Ferdinand reveals Rio's two sons walked her down the aisle with touching photo from their wedding

Although Strictly hasn't paired same-sex couples for the main show, they have in the past said they were 'proud' to feature same-sex dancing in the professional performances.

A spokesperson said: “We are completely open to the prospect of same-sex pairings between celebrities and pro dancers in the future, should the opportunity arise.”

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV in January 2020.

NOW READ:

Emotional Stacey Solomon delights fans with adorable video of baby Rex's 'first words'