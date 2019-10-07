Emotional Stacey Solomon delights fans with adorable video of baby Rex's 'first words'

7 October 2019, 14:10

The infant was caught speaking on her Instagram
The infant was caught speaking on her Instagram. Picture: Instagram

The Loose Women panellist shared the cute video earlier today to her 2.2 million fans

Stacey Solomon shared a video earlier today of her holding four-month-old baby Rex as he cooed towards the camera.

30-year-old Stacey celebrated her birthday last week and shared a candid snap of her feeding Rex on the loo, with sons Zachary and Leighton stood by her with balloons, and it looks like it's time for another celebration.

READ MORE: Stacey Solomon enjoys adorable birthday trip with Joe swash as she has a break from the kids

Rex, who's the son of Stacey's fiancé, actor and presenter Joe Swash was filmed "talking to mumma" on her Instagram story, which was posted this morning.

Stacey can be heard exclaiming: "Are you talking to mummy?" as Rex giggles and smiles at the camera.

She laughs along with her son before asking "what are you saying?" as her youngest son continues to beam.

The former X Factor star is mum to another two sons; 11-year-old Zachary and nine-year old Leighton, who she had with ex-fiance Aaron Barnham.

A few days ago Stacey enjoyed a trip to Brussels with her fiancé Joe, and posted an emotional caption with her selfie on Instagram.

The lovely picture of the happy couple has amassed over 220,000 likes, showing Stacey beaming at Joe and him smiling at the camera.

Stacey and Joe posed for a cute selfie
Stacey and Joe posed for a cute selfie. Picture: Instagram

She captioned the pic: "Realised I haven’t posted a picture of Joe and me on our own since before Rex was born 😱 I think it’s a combination of loving a family picture and momentary dislike for each other 😂

"All jokes aside, I take the Mickey out of him a LOT and moan at him MOST days but I bloody love this man he brings me endless hours of laughter both with and at him, he loves me so much it makes my stomach happy and he is the best father and male role model I could ever wish for."

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Sinead is involved in a heartbreaking cervical cancer storyline

Corrie's Katie McGlynn shows off transformation ahead of Sinead Tinker's exit
Stacey wasn't happy with Joe's laziness

Stacey Solomon complains Joe Swash didn't get up to help her clean the house until 12:18pm
The Emmerdale stars are now dating

Emmerdale stars Chelsea Halfpenny and James Baxter reveal they’re dating in real life years after leaving soap

TV & Movies

Ali has announced she's pregnant with her first child

Ex-Hollyoaks star Ali Bastian announces pregnancy months after devastating miscarriage
Vinnie Jones lost his wife to cancer earlier this year

Vinnie Jones breaks down as he recalls heartbreaking moment he kissed goodbye wife Tanya, 53, as she lost cancer battle

Trending on Heart

Tesco Turkey Curry & Bhaji Wrap (£2.50)

Tesco's 12 Christmas sandwiches are about to drop - and there's a vegan option

Food & Health

One woman has said an A&E nurse shared the hack with her [STOCK IMAGE]

Mum shares A&E nurse’s Haribo hack to help determine if a child has broken a bone

Lifestyle

Pizza Express could face an uncertain future

Fears over future of PizzaExpress amid 'talks over £1billion debt'

Lifestyle

The amazing bath bomb will strip your tan in only ten minutes

Bath bombs that remove your fake tan in the bath now exist - and they take less than 10 minutes to work

Beauty

Zack was told he would never make it as an actor

This Morning viewers heartbroken as actor with Down's Syndrome reveals he was told his face 'wasn't marketable'

TV & Movies

Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc and Courtney Cox reunited for dinner this week

Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc and Courtney Cox send fans wild as they reunite

TV & Movies