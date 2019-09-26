Dancing on Ice 2020's full lineup revealed: from Joe Swash to H from Steps

By Mared Parry

The full lineup for the popular ITV competition show has been announced, and there's plenty of familiar faces.

Dancing on Ice is a long way away, and won't be kicking off until January 2020 but the contestants for the newest season of the ITV show have been announced.

The Sun published a tell-all list of the contestants, the majority of who have been officially confirmed by the show itself.

From a Diversity member to a very famous chat show host... there's a huge variety of contestants and we can't wait to see them take to the ice.

Maura Higgins

Irish beauty Maura has been speculated as a member of the lineup for quite some time now.

The 28-year-old has recently been confirmed by the show as an official member of the new cast saying "cat's out of the bag!!! I'm joining the cast of this year's Dancing on Ice and wow I just can not contain my excitement"

Michael Barrymore

TV funnyman Michael is making his comeback to the screen, and the 67-year-old is set to be "TV gold".

An insider has revealed: "Michael has always been TV gold and show chiefs appreciate there’s still a huge amount of interest in him. There’s no doubting he’ll be hilarious on the ice.”

Joe Swash

Joe is a huge hit with ITV fans, having presented I'm a Celeb's extra camp for a whopping 10 YEARS after winning the main show.

The 37-year-old has recently quit the show as he has newborn son Rex with girlfriend Stacey Solomon and didn't want to be away from his family for three months.

A source has revealed: "It's no secret ITV love him and are keen to see him on the ice.

"He's looking for a new challenge after I'm A Celeb and he's sure to prove popular with viewers."

Perri Kiely

23-year-old Perri shot to fame when he won Britain's Got Talent ten years ago with dance troupe, Diversity.

An insider source has revealed to The Sun Online: "A source told The Sun Online: "Bosses are over the moon they've managed to land Perri for the new series.

"He's got bucket loads of personality and they're convinced he'll bring great energy to the show.

"There's also no doubt he'll be able to pull off some amazing moves that'll seriously entertain viewers."

Caprice

Former model Caprice will be on Dancing on Ice next year, making her TV comeback after a tough few years.

The 47-year-old is now fit and healthy after battling a brain tumour in 2017, one that caused her to drop out of Channel 4 show The Jump.

Libby Clegg MBE

Blind Paralympian Libby represented team GB in 2008 and scooped a silver medal in the 100m race.

She's then gone on to win Gold at Rio Paralympic Games, where she broke the 100m world record.

The Dancing on Ice accounts have teased Libby's appearance, saying: "Another amazing addition to the Class of 2020..."

Lucrezia Millarini

ITV newsreader Lucrezia is a familiar face for many and will be swapping the newsroom for the Ice rink.

The 43-year-old is a natural in front of the camera, she does present the London news every night after all, and bosses think she'll be a great addition to this year's lineup.

Lisa George

Lisa George will be a familiar face to fans of Corrination Street, as the actress plays Beth Tinker on the ITV soap.

The 46-year-old will be following in the footsteps of many of her other Corrie co-stars such as Jane Danson and Antony Cotton.

A source said: "All of her cobbles castmates will be backing her on the show."

Ian 'H' Watkins

If you were about in the 90s then you'll definitely recognise Ian as H from the pop supergroup, Steps.

The blonde singer has been confirmed for the 2020 series and has shared a post on his Instagram saying he is a part of the 2020 class.

Ben Hanlin

Ben's been brought in as Kelvin Fletcher's replacement and most of you will know him for his magic work.

The 33-year-old is best known for fronting the magic show on ITV2 called Tricked, but Dancing on Ice will be his biggest break yet.

Kevin Kilbane

Kevin has revealed himself that he will be taking part in the competition show and can't wait to get his skates on.

The former footballer said: "“I am going on as a total novice.

“I'm starting from scratch here. This is going to be a massive challenge for me.

“I've been taking it easy for the last few years since I finished football so let's just see how this one goes.”

Trisha Goddard

61-year-old Trisha is one of the best known British chat show hosts having had her own self-titled one for years.

The star will be trying things out on the ice very soon and an insider revealed that she's game to give anything a go.

They continued: "When she was approached about joining up, she jumped at the chance.

"She’s had a few turns on the rink and she’s already mastered the basics.

"Trisha picked it up quite quickly and producers think her have-a-go attitude will take her far in the competition."