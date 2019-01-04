Dancing On Ice professional Matt Evers: Who is his partner, his age and career revealed

Matt Evers is part of the original cast of Dancing On Ice. Picture: ITV

Dancing On Ice star Matt Evers is partnered with TOWIE star Gemma Collins for the 2019 series - but who is he away from the ice? Career and partner revealed.

Dancing On Ice professional is showing The Only Way Is Essex star Gemma Collins the ropes for the 2019 series of the ITV show.

A DOI original, we take a look into who Matt is from his age, partners and his successful career on the ice:

Who is Matt Evers?

Matt Evers is a figure skating professional from Minnesota in the USA.

He's a successful sportsman and has won many titles at the US Championships as well as some prizes in international events.

He's also dabbled in showbiz before joining the UK cast of Dancing On Ice having appeared on Broadway and landed some modelling jobs.

Matt Evers Dancing On Ice partners

Matt Evers joined the professional skating team on ITV's Dancing On Ice during it's first series in 2006 and has remained on the show all of its nine series.

He's been paired with many famous faces over the years but DOI fans may remember his performances with Suzanne Shaw most as the pair won the show during series 3.

Is Matt Evers married?

Matt keeps his private life away from the public eye but it's thought that he is currently single.

However ahead of the 2018 series of Dancing On Ice he came out as gay in an issue of Attitude Magazine.

He revealed the heartbreaking reason for not wanting to be open with his sexuality was to do with how his family treated his uncle, an openly gay man who sadly died from an AIDs related illness.

Matt will be taking to the ice with Gemma Collins for the 2019 series.