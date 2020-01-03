Stacey Solomon praised for sharing candid bikini photo of post-baby body with son Rex

Stacey Solomon has shared a positive image on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Stacey Solomon has posted a photo of herself in her bikini to ring in the New Year.

She’s known for being a champion of body positivity, and now Stacey Solomon has shared an honest new photo encouraging fans to ‘love their bodies’.

Stacey, 30, - who is mum to 11-year-old Zachary, seven-year-old Leighton and baby Rex - took to Instagram with a snap smiling alongside her youngest.

Alongside it, she gushed over her ‘amazing year’, telling followers: “New year, same me.

“Because why change something that brought me the most happiness I could ever imagine. That brought me the smiley seven month old in the picture and the most amazing 11 year old taking it.”

She then added: “I wouldn’t have it any other way. 🖤 Here’s to another year of loving our bodies no matter how hard society tries to stop us 🖤”

Obviously, fans have been quick to praise the presenter, with one replying: “You gorgeous, genuine and all round brilliant human!”

“Love this so much 🙌 gorgeous pic x,” said another, while a third added: “Amen Goddess 🙏 keep shining you wonderful sparkley smiley beauty you 😘 xx”

And a fourth agreed: “Such a fantastic role model for ladies and girls everywhere!!”

Stacey welcomed baby Rex with boyfriend Joe Swash in May, with Joe, 37, already dad to son Harry.

While the pair are stronger than ever, former EastEnders star Joe recently admitted he almost split up with his girlfriend earlier this year.

Speaking on Stacey's podcast, Here We Go Again, Joe said thought about 'a little separation' after Stacey banned him from going near Rex as he sprayed too much deodorant.

Joe said: "I did resent you. But it's weird, because in any other situation, I would have probably gone 'we need to take some time apart, we need to have a little separation' that's how bad it was."

He continued: "I think because it's a baby, it makes everything acceptable. There's a real reason behind it.

"Because we had our baby, our family, it all becomes acceptable."

Joe admitted he found strength by driving to see his mum and using the 45-minute journey to 'charge his batteries' and have some 'me time'.

Loose Women star Stacey then replied: "If I had a baby and my partner didn't want me anywhere near that baby, I would have really of struggled. You were amazing Joe!"

