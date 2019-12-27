Joe Swash praises ‘amazing’ Stacey Solomon as he opens up about juggling Dancing On Ice and parenthood

Joe Swash has opened up about family life. Picture: Instagram/PA Images

Joe Swash is appearing on this year’s series of Dancing On Ice, with a host of other celebrities.

After he was revealed as one of the latest celebs to join the Dancing On Ice line up, Joe Swash has admitted it’s been ‘tough’ spending time away from his family.

The presenter, 37, welcomed six-month-old son Rex with girlfriend Stacey Solomon, 30, back in May.

And speaking to us at the DOI launch about being parted from his baby, Joe said: “It’s difficult but Stacey’s amazing, she’s helping out. You just have to do it because we have to make a living.

He added: “We’re both really busy. But we work as a team, when she’s really busy I’ll look after him a bit more, it works out nicely.”

The dad-of-two - who also has a son, Harry from a previous relationship - then joked: “Every time I get a chance to stay at the hotel and get some peace and quiet, I’m like… ‘yep!”

Read More: Stacey Solomon's £3 parenting hack to stop Joe Swash and her sons peeing on the toilet seat at night

Stacey and Joe have been together for three years after they first met on I’m A Celebrity all the way back in 2010.

The pair welcomed baby rex together on Thursday 23rd May this year with a sweet message on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Joe will be hitting the ice in January alongside the likes of Maura Higgins, Ian “H” Watkins and Michael Barrymore in a bid to impress the DOI judges.

Read More: Stacey Solomon breaks down in heartbreaking voicenote as she reveals breastfeeding struggles

This year, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo are joined by newest member of the panel, John Barrowman, who has replaced Jason Gardiner.

And while most of the celebs have been praising the show for helping them get in shape, Joe told us he’s actually managed to put on weight since starting training.

“I went to see our physio Sharon because I felt a bit heavy,” he said.

“I’m a couple of pounds heavier than when I started and it’s not muscle, my bellies getting bigger.

“I used to go to the gym a little bit, but then since Stacey was pregnant - which was a year and a half now - I haven’t touched the gym but had loads of food.”

Listen to Here We Go Again with Stacey Solomon