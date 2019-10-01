Stacey Solomon's £3 parenting hack to stop Joe Swash and her sons peeing on the toilet seat at night

By Naomi Bartram

Mum-of-three Stacey Solomon has revealed she’s got a light up toilet to stop Joe Swash having any accidents.

Stacey Solomon has delighted her followers by sharing another handy parenting hack on Instagram.

The Loose Women star took to her social media account to reveal she uses a toilet light to stop boyfriend Joe Swash and her two sons from weeing on the seat.

Speaking to her fans 29-year-old Stacey can be seen next to Joe, 37, as she explained: “Most of the time, Joe hates me because I buy some rubbish.

"But today I think I might have bought something that he likes."

Dancing on Ice contestant Joe then replied: "It's yet to be tested!"

Stacey Solomon has revealed a handy parenting trick for her sons. Picture: Instagram

In another video, Stacey - who is mum to 11-year-old Zachary and seven-year-old Leighton from previous relationships, and five-month-old Rex, who she shares with Joe - then filmed her toilet with the light glowing.

"My favourite. Best invention ever,’ she said, before continuing: "No more pee on the seat, because everyone can see it!"

This toilet light stops any accidents. Picture: Insatgram

Alongside the clip, she wrote: "This is definitely the best thing ever when you live with three boys who wake up in the night and don't turn the light on!"

And the hack was clearly a hit with her followers, as Stacey revealed that people had been desperate to get their hands on the light, before sharing the link to the item which costs just £2.59 from eBay.

The contraption works by having a "human motion centre" that triggers the colour-changing light when it senses movement.

It was so popular the original link sold out so she shared another eBay listing costing £3.38.

She said: "I didn't realise it'd be so popular, even though it is the most genius invention ever."

This comes after Stacey previously opened up about another trick for the toilet, as she told followers: "So I just went to go toilet.

"And now I’m just sitting here because I can’t rip a bit of tissue paper off, I’ve dropped a roll.

Stacey Solomon revealed her parenting hack. Picture: Instagram

"This has taught me two things, buy the cheaper toilet roll because the expensive one doesn’t rip, and also, put toilet roll closer.”

She then captioned the post: "Triumph! Excuse the awful ‘YES’ I was just so excited!

“I couldn’t believe it just came off like that I was trying for AGES!"