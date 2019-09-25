Stacey Solomon reveals the reason she doesn't tickle her children anymore on Loose Women

25 September 2019, 15:01

Stacey explained the serious reason behind her not tickling her children
Stacey explained the serious reason behind her not tickling her children. Picture: ITV

The bubbly TV personality returned to her day job today following the birth of her son, Rex.

Stacey Solomon opened up on today's episode of Loose Women about why she doesn't tickle her children any more, and it's quite a serious reason.

The 29-year-old star spoke about consent on the panel of the ITV show, in her first proper episode back following her maternity leave.

READ MORE: Stacey Dooley praised for sharing 'natural' post baby body snap after going swimming with Rex

Tickling your children or family members is always hilarious, and we've all been guilty of continuing and laughing along even when they've asked you to stop.

But Stacey raised the point that there's a bit of an issue with consent when it comes to tickling, as she admitted she'd done the same in the past and laughed till she cried.

She explained in a discussion with the panel that she's taken a look at the message she sends her children when she does it, and believes that when a child asks a parent to stop, they should.

Stacey brought Rex onto the show
Stacey brought Rex onto the show. Picture: ITV

Even though they might not actually want you to stop and that it might not be "the right thing to do", the star explained that she sets boundaries.

Stacey said: "When they are saying no and stop, I feel like actually there has got to be a line and there has to be a boundary somewhere.

"Because they need to learn at that really young age that no means no and that it's not just a joke."

The point is a fair one, and many other parents will agree with Stacey's viewpoint on this.

This was Stacey's first proper time back on the panel for a full episode since she had baby Rex, and she admitted she "loved being back".

The panel, made up of Stacey, Andrea Maclean, Brenda Edwards and Janet Street-Porter discussed a number of issues today including wedding gifts and they interviewed former boxer Frank Bruno, who talked about mental health.

