Stacey Solomon applauded for 'natural' post-baby body snap as she takes baby Rex swimming

24 September 2019, 08:10

Stacey looks amazing in her newest bikini snap
Stacey looks amazing in her newest bikini snap. Picture: Instagram

The star is often praised for her honest posts which her fans relate to as young mothers.

Stacey Solomon only gave birth four months ago and the mum-of-three has proudly showed off her post-baby body once again on her Instagram.

The star took her youngest son Rex out swimming and posted a photo of her beaming whilst holding him by the poor, and fans flocked to compliment her.

29-year-old Stacey is no stranger to a positive body post and she's often applauded for her honesty in her social media snaps, especially when it comes to being a mum and the struggles she goes through.

The Loose Women panellist looked gorgeous as she posed in a black and white striped bikini with Rex, who was dressed in an adorable space-print onesie.

Stacey captioned the snap: "My little water baby Rex has his first swimming lesson today and he loved it (thank goodness because I was panicking the whole time)."

She continued: "I've got to admit the bit where they ask you to dunk them in the water sent me over the edge with fear but he didn't mind it at all!

"We worry for them don’t we? The fear is never ending. Happy Monday Everyone."

The honest post attracted plenty of attention from her 2.2 million followers, who all engaged with Stacey's snap, flooding the comment section with compliments and appraisals.

One commented: "You look beautiful and thank you for making my mummy tummy isn’t as gross as I feel xxx"

Stacey pictured with partner Joe and sons Leighton, Zachary and Rex
Stacey pictured with partner Joe and sons Leighton, Zachary and Rex. Picture: Instagram

Another gushed: "Absolutely love this and all your posts. They give me my giggles for the day. Keep doing what your doing!! Rex is such a cutie x" with another adding: "What a natural photo ....... beautiful inside and out"

Others commented emotional messages to the former X Factor star, saying: "You honestly make being a mum so much easier for me this time round, our babies are a similar age and I look forward to your posts so much thank you xx"

And another said: "BLOODY LOVE THIS 😍 normal body and rocking it 👍🏻 xxx"

Stacey has baby Rex with partner Joe Swash, 37, and they live with Stacey's two sons from a previous relationship Zachary and Leighton.

