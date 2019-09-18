Stacey Solomon shocks fans with clever 'new mum hack' that makes going to the toilet SO MUCH easier

Stacey Solomon shared the handy mum hack with her Instagram followers. Picture: Instagram / Stacey Solomon

The Loose Women panellist reveals her handy parenting trick after getting caught short on the loo with baby Rex.

Stacey Solomon impressed fans with her clever new mum hack that makes going to the toilet with a newborn so much easier.

The Loose Women panellist, 29, revealed her handy parenting trick to fans after she got herself in a pickle while struggling to go to the loo with little Rex.

Mum-of-three Stacey, who welcomed her third son into the world in May, admitted her tiny baby was having a 'don't put me down' moment and was forced to hold him as she tried to relieve herself.

But when she realised she couldn't reach the toilet roll as she only had one hand free, the TV star had a 'lightbulb moment', which she opened up about on Instagram Stories.

Read more: Stacey Solomon reveals the strange reason she's struggling to sleep - and it's not baby Rex!

Stacey came up with a clever tip to make going to the loo with a baby less tricky. Picture: Instagram / Stacey Solomon

She said: "So I just went to go toilet.

"And now I’m just sitting here because I can’t rip a bit of tissue paper off, I’ve dropped a roll.

"This has taught me two things, buy the cheaper toilet roll because the expensive one doesn’t rip, and also, put toilet roll closer.”

The hilarious video clip she shared with her 2.2 million followers saw her eventually managing to grab a piece of tissue as she shouted "yes!"

She then captioned the post: "Triumph! Excuse the awful ‘YES’ I was just so excited!

“I couldn’t believe it just came off like that I was trying for AGES!"

Confessing to her social media followers that she was "so excited" to leave the bathroom after what felt like an age, Stacey added: "Mum hacks… buy cheap toilet roll.

“Keep toilet rolls within ripping distance."

Read more: Stacey Solomon's newborn baby Rex makes TV debut on Loose Women to celebrate 20 years of the show

The former X Factor star, who admitted to feeling emotional after her eldest son Zachary, 11, started secondary school earlier this month, has been praised by fans for her open commentary on what it's like to be a parent.

She often talks honestly about the highs and lows of having three children and juggling her older boys with a newborn.

Read more: Stacey Solomon defends ‘alternative families’ as her sons Leighton and Zachary head on holiday with their dads

Stacey even reached out to fellow mum and cleaning queen Mrs Hinch, aka Sophie Hinchliffe, who gave birth to her first son Ronnie earlier this year.

Striking up a sweet friendship, Mrs Hinch revealed they had met up for a natter and discussed the difficulties of bringing up kids in the public eye.

The social media sensation praised Stacey for her support and shared a black and white snap of the pair cuddling their bundles of joy on her sofa.

Read more: Joe Swash reveals he wants a daughter with Stacey Solomon after birth of baby Rex

At the time, she wrote: "When women support other women amazing things happen. I’ll be honest guys, having fallen into the public eye somehow & becoming a new mum, I’ve done my absolute best but its been hard.

"Now I know I am SO lucky and so blessed to have my Instagram platform & my Hinchers, but Instagram & “fame” really does have its low points."

She explained she had recently been trolled and had "fallen into a dark place", so was "forever grateful" when "this amazing woman" popped over for a cup of tea.

Sophie added: "Stacey, like me, is just a normal person and a mum simply trying to do her best in life. She turned up at my house with her beautiful baby Rex in one arm & McDonald’s in the other for us both! And I just felt myself wanting to cry. A mix of emotions I can’t even explain.

"We sat down, we ate junk food, fed our babies & talked .. talked for hours and I can honestly say I feel like a huge weight has been lifted and I’m ready to face this public eye! Trolls n all! So Stacey im forever grateful to you, all the best darling and I can’t wait for next time."