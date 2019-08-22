Stacey Solomon defends ‘alternative families’ as her sons Leighton and Zachary head on holiday with their dads

Stacey Solomon defends ‘alternative families’ as her sons Leighton and Zachary head on holiday with their dads. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

By Alice Dear

Stacey Solomon has told fans “we are not broken”, as she discusses the negative connotations of “alternative family set ups”.

This week, Stacey Solomon’s eldest children, Zachary and Leighton, headed off on separate holidays with their fathers.

Stacey – who recently welcomed her third son, Rex, with Joe Swash – shared a picture of the brothers on her Instagram page, explaining that while she will miss them, it is important for them to “make memories with the rest of their families”.

The Loose Women star also took the opportunity to defend “alternative families”, stating “we are not broken”.

READ MORE: Stacey Solomon proudly shows of her post-pregnancy figure in bikini

Stacey welcomed her first son, Zachary, when she was 17 with her childhood sweetheart Dean Cox.

Four years later, Stacey welcomed Leighton with her ex-fiancé Aaron Barnham.

This year, Stacey and her partner Joe Swash welcomed baby Rex, who was born in May.

Sharing her views on Instagram, Stacey wrote: “It’s always hard to split them up, but its so important for them to spend special time and make memories with the rest of their families.

“Recently I’ve experienced people having a lot to say about alternative family set ups. So I thought I’d just say this... No matter what negative, unhelpful things people may say or think, ignore it because they’re wrong.

Stacey Solomon defended her family, telling people: 'We're not broken'. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

“Don’t ever let it get you down. It doesn’t define you or your family. The boys’ brotherly bond is just as strong as any other regardless of our set up - and the decisions I’ve made have made us stronger as a family.”

She continued: “I used to really beat myself up about not being able to offer them a “normal”, “perfect” family all under one roof. Until I realised how normal, and perfect our family is for us. Seeing the way they are together reminds me that it’s all ok.

“Families come in all shapes and sizes and what’s important is that the love is there no matter where it comes from. We are not a “broken family” in any way shape or form we are an extended family. And everyone loves an extension.”

READ NOW: Stacey Solomon praises working mums and as she returns to work