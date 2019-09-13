Stacey Solomon reveals the strange reason she's struggling to sleep - and it's not baby Rex!

Stacey has been struggling to sleep according to her Instagram. Picture: Instagram

The presenter is always open about her daily struggles with her followers.

Stacey Solomon has opened up about her sleeping troubles, and one thing has been keeping her awake at night recently.

Surprisingly, it's not four-month-old Rex keeping her up, and not partner Joe Swash's snoring either!

Stacey shared her stresses on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

The 28-year-old has revealed to fans that it's actually an urge to redecorate, specifically the hallway.

Former X Factor contestant Stacey wrote: "I can’t sleep thinking I need to change my hallway…" before sharing a video of herself in bed, with baby Rex sleeping quietly in her arms.

"For some reason when Joe goes away I want to completely change the house. I want to redecorate.

"I want to be like Changing Rooms, and I’m just going to do it.

"I’m going to redecorate the hallway I think, maybe the front room as well. I might even change the kitchen."

Loose Women panelist Stacey carries on discussing the dilemma in the morning, saying that she had spent the past two hours looking for "hallway inspiration and hallways on a budget".

However, she then realised that she wouldn't have the time to do the hallway up before the busy school run and having her hands full with her three sons.

Stacey, who's also a mum to Zachary and Leighton, moved into her "together home" with partner Joe Swash, around a year ago and they've been doing up the home together, transforming it into a modern yet functional family home.

And the star has formed an unlikely friendship with Instagram superstar Mrs Hinch recently, after she slid into the cleanfluencer's DM's and popped over for a cup of tea.