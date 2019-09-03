Stacey Solomon left emotional as son Zachary, 11, starts secondary school after two years of home schooling

3 September 2019, 11:40 | Updated: 3 September 2019, 12:26

Stacey Solomon's eldest son Zachary is starting secondary school this week
Stacey Solomon's eldest son Zachary is starting secondary school this week. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Stacey Solomon’s eldest son, Zachary, is starting his first day at school this week after years of being home schooled by his mother.

Stacey Solomon, 29, announced the news on her Instagram this week, posting a picture with partner Joe Swash and sons Zachary, Leighton and newborn Rex.

Captioning the image with a long message for fans, Stacey explained how after two years of being home schooled by her, Zachary, 11, was heading off to secondary school.

READ MORE: Stacey Solomon praised for honestly showing off post-pregnancy figure

Also celebrating that their family was reunited again, Stacey wrote: “The boys are back in town. I’ve loved having some one on one time with Rex over the last 2 weeks but I can’t tell you how happy my heart is that all of my boys are back home and on the sofa giving me the best cuddles I could wish for! Summer is nearly over.

View this post on Instagram

😬 The boys are back in town 😬 I’ve loved having some one on one time with Rex over the last 2 weeks but I can’t tell you how happy my heart is that all of my boys are back home and on the sofa giving me the best cuddles I could wish for! Summer is nearly over 😭 This one is an emotional one for me because after 2 years of homeschooling Zachary is off to Secondary School and I just can’t believe how quickly it’s come around. 😭 I’m going to make the most of the last few days of the holidays before my baby becomes a big boy! (He will always be my baby 👶🏻) P.S Rex’s face cracks me up! P.P.S is anyone else’s babies off to secondary school? Or recently started? What’s your best advise, hacks, tips? 🖤

A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon) on

“This one is an emotional one for me because after 2 years of homeschooling Zachary is off to Secondary School and I just can’t believe how quickly it’s come around.”

She continued: “I’m going to make the most of the last few days of the holidays before my baby becomes a big boy!”, before stating: “He will always be my baby.”

Turning to fans for advise, Stacey ended the post with: “Is anyone else’s babies off to secondary school? Or recently started? What’s your best advise, hacks, tips?”

Stacey announced in 2018 she was homeschooling Zachary, 11, and Leighton, 7, on Loose Women, dividing the panel and viewers.

Stacey Solomon has been home schooling her sons Leighton and Zachary for two years
Stacey Solomon has been home schooling her sons Leighton and Zachary for two years. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey made the decision after she saw a change in Zachary’s behaviour.

Writing in her Fabulous column for The Sun at the time, Stacey wrote: “Before that, he was often cheeky and making jokes, he never worried what people thought of him. He was a happy-go-lucky child, always inquisitive and wanting to know EVERYTHING about everything."

"He would come home from school embarrassed to make jokes and be silly and he became very quiet and a little sad.

"We spoke about this a lot and he explained to me that his behaviour was deemed naughty and disruptive by teachers and not cool by his peers."

READ MORE: Stacey Solomon defends 'alternative families' as her sons Zachary and Leighton head on holiday with their separate fathers

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Peter's appealed to find someone for his brother-in-law Tom

Peter Andre appeals to fans to find a date for his hunky doctor brother-in-law
Kim K has sparked outrage with a controversial Instagram picture of her daughter

Fans OUTRAGED as Kim Kardashian allows daughter North, 6, to wear hoop earrings
Holly Willoughby looked amazing todat

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? How to get the This Morning host's leopard print midi skirt
The star has revealed the advice he gives his children

David Beckham reveals brutal advice he gives his kids in order to be successful
Dame Barbara Windsor was diagnosed with Alzheimers in April 2014, and went public with the news in May 2018

Barbara Windsor makes rare public appearance as she delivers open letter to Prime Minister calling to Fix Dementia Care

Trending on Heart

Sinead will find out some devastating news next week

Coronation Street spoilers: Sinead Tinker's heartbreaking death confirmed as she’s told cancer is terminal

TV & Movies

The woman from London was outraged after being seemingly labelled a 'Hippo' by a Barista

Starbucks customer outraged after Barista writes 'Hippo' on her Cookies and Cream Frappuccino

Lifestyle

If you love a good festive film, this channel is the one for you

TV channel dedicated to 24/7 Christmas films is here to get you in the festive mood

Lifestyle

Simon will be reunited with Julia on BGT this weekend

Simon Cowell to reunite with BGT dancer after paying for her £175k surgery in emotional semi final

TV & Movies

Tony Hutchinson is still alive

Hollyoaks' Tony Hutchinson is ALIVE – but will Breda McQueen kill him in shock twist?

TV & Movies

All of the official Strictly Come Dancing pictures have been revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2019's official photos revealed: From Michelle Visage to Jamie Laing

TV & Movies