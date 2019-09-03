Stacey Solomon left emotional as son Zachary, 11, starts secondary school after two years of home schooling

By Alice Dear

Stacey Solomon’s eldest son, Zachary, is starting his first day at school this week after years of being home schooled by his mother.

Stacey Solomon, 29, announced the news on her Instagram this week, posting a picture with partner Joe Swash and sons Zachary, Leighton and newborn Rex.

Captioning the image with a long message for fans, Stacey explained how after two years of being home schooled by her, Zachary, 11, was heading off to secondary school.

Also celebrating that their family was reunited again, Stacey wrote: “The boys are back in town. I’ve loved having some one on one time with Rex over the last 2 weeks but I can’t tell you how happy my heart is that all of my boys are back home and on the sofa giving me the best cuddles I could wish for! Summer is nearly over.

“This one is an emotional one for me because after 2 years of homeschooling Zachary is off to Secondary School and I just can’t believe how quickly it’s come around.”

She continued: “I’m going to make the most of the last few days of the holidays before my baby becomes a big boy!”, before stating: “He will always be my baby.”

Turning to fans for advise, Stacey ended the post with: “Is anyone else’s babies off to secondary school? Or recently started? What’s your best advise, hacks, tips?”

Stacey announced in 2018 she was homeschooling Zachary, 11, and Leighton, 7, on Loose Women, dividing the panel and viewers.

Stacey made the decision after she saw a change in Zachary’s behaviour.

Writing in her Fabulous column for The Sun at the time, Stacey wrote: “Before that, he was often cheeky and making jokes, he never worried what people thought of him. He was a happy-go-lucky child, always inquisitive and wanting to know EVERYTHING about everything."

"He would come home from school embarrassed to make jokes and be silly and he became very quiet and a little sad.

"We spoke about this a lot and he explained to me that his behaviour was deemed naughty and disruptive by teachers and not cool by his peers."

