Stacey Solomon praised for revealing post-baby body in bikini on spa break with son Rex

The mum-of-three posed for a sweet photo in her swimwear during a spa day with baby Rex. Picture: Instagram

The Loose Women panellist strips down to a white two-piece as she escapes to a luxury retreat for the bank holiday weekend

Stacey Solomon has been praised by fans for revealing her post-body body in a white bikini as she relaxed with baby Rex during a spa day over the weekend.

The mother-of-three, 29, who welcomed her first child with boyfriend Joe Swash into the world on May 23rd this year, was showered with compliments as she braved skimpy swimwear in the adorable photo just three months after giving birth.

"Stop taking pictures of me auntie Jemma," she wrote alongside one snap that showed Rex looking confused.

"His face," she continued, next to crying-with-laughter emojis.

"Riverside with Rex! Loving this sunny bank holiday weekend," Stacey added.

Fans were quick to comment on the string of candid pictures, hailing the former X Factor star an ambassador for body confidence.

Celebrity pal and clean queen Mrs Hinch, who gave birth to baby Ronnie in June this year, simply said: "Beautiful," next to a sparkly heart emoji.

"I love how confident you are. Im a first time mummy, my little boy is 20 weeks and I’m so unconfident with my body right now x," added one of Stacey's followers.

While another added: "The most gorgeous photo on the internet right now!! You are an amazing mother Stacey!"

"Stacey you are such an inspiration to young mothers and I wish there had been someone like you to help me when I was a young mother as I still have no body confidence and I had my first child 20 years ago. You are a true lady and a genuine person what a positive message to give to others I applaud you xx," gushed a huge fan.

The 29-year-old stunned as she relaxed in the shade with three-month-old baby Rex. Picture: Instagram

The Loose Women panelist had escaped to Champneys for a bank holiday break along with her sister and her sweet little son after boyfriend Joe surprised them with the restorative trip.

She has previously been praised for her honest photos on social media, giving fans a real insight into family life with partner Joe, baby Rex and her two other children, Zachary, 11, and Leighton, 7, from former relationships.

Stacey was recently called an "inspiration" for showing off her "cellulite and tummy ledges" in a beach snap with her youngest.

Commenting on Instagram at the time, she said: "I love my body. Every bit of it. Even the bits that society says shouldn’t be there.

"Because EVERY bit of it came together to make him. And Zachary. And Leighton. Cellulite is beautiful, back bumps add character and tummy ledges are great for resting a baby on."