Mrs Hinch takes social media break to enjoy 'baby bubble' with newborn son

Sophie Hinchliffe, the 29-year-old also known as Mrs Hinch, posted on her lifestyle Instagram account, that she is taking a break from social media to enjoy the "baby bubble" after giving birth to Ronnie James George Hinchliffe on 20 June.

"I really wanted to upload this post to thank every single one of you for the unbelievable love & support I’ve received. It really is incredible to have hundreds of thousands of you all wishing me and my little family the very best in life and I can’t thank you all enough."

The cleaning guru and best selling author wrote: "I find myself just sitting and staring at Ronnie and I start crying with a love I can’t explain , and I feel like I want to keep him so safe .. forever."

Mrs Hinch's public Instagram has only shared one, discreet photo of her newborn son. Picture: MrsHinchHome/Instagram

In the same post she explains she has turned down offers for magazine deals and reveals saying, "it’s not that I don’t agree with magazines or I don’t want to share Ronnie with everyone, its just simply that I want to keep our lives as 'normal' and as 'boring' 😉 as possible.

"Of course I’ll share our Ronnie with my Hinchers when I return fully to the Instagram world but when the time is right and in our own way."

"I’ll also do a fun little Q&A with all my Hinchers on my stories soon so I can answer any questions you may have because I can’t read or reply to all my amazing DM’s."

Her followers praised the decision to stay quiet and enjoy the precious time with her family, often encouraging her to take as much time as they need.

"I totally think you both have the right idea defo! Enjoy your little bundle, we can all wait," said one comment.

