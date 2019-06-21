Mrs Hinch gives birth to a baby boy and reveals sweet name choice

Mrs Hinch has given birth to a baby boy. Picture: Instagram

By Alice Dear

Cleaning guru Mrs Hinch has given birth to a baby boy.

Sophie Hinchcliffe, also known by her cleaning guru title Mrs Hinch, has given birth.

Sophie and her husband Jamie welcomed a baby boy on the 20th June 2019 at 4:11am.

The couple shared a picture of the newborn's tiny hand on Instagram to announce the news, as well as reveal the name, Ronnie James George Hinchliffe.

Jamie Hinchcliffe shared on Mrs Hinch's Instagram: "Hello Hinchers... Mr Hinch here. Yesterday, the 20th June 2019, at 4.11am, I watched my wife, the love of my life, bring our beautiful son, Ronnie James George Hinchliffe into the world, weighing in at 6lbs 1 oz. I didn’t think I could love Soph any more than I already do, but I was so very wrong."

He went on: "For once, I am completely lost for words. All I can say is thank you for your unbelievable kindness, loyalty and the most pure and genuine love we both feel from you all.

"I know you’ll understand that we’ll be quiet for a while whilst we take these precious moments in and enjoy our baby bubble. I will be spending today and the rest of my life caring for, looking after and protecting my beautiful wife and son.

Ronnie, our darling boy, we love you more than we ever knew possible."

A representative for Sophie has since released her statement, which reads: "Sophie and Jamie Hinchliffe welcomed a beautiful, baby boy on Thursday 20th June 2019.

"Ronnie James George Hinchliffe arrived at 04.11am, weighing 6lbs 1oz. Both mum and baby are doing well. Sophie thanks everyone for their well-wishes and asks everyone to respect their privacy at this very special time."

The couple named their newborn son Ronnie. Picture: Instagram

Mrs Hinch announced her pregnancy on Christmas Day last year, sharing a picture of her and her husband showing off the baby scan to their beloved dog.

The cleaning expert turned viral success and best-selling author wrote: "My Hinchers. Mr Hinch and I have been keeping a little secret .. All of our Christmas wishes have come true, our mini Hinch will soon be due ..

"Henry is going to be the best big brother ever! I Hope you’ve all had the most magical Christmas Day."