Mrs Hinch gives birth to a baby boy and reveals sweet name choice

21 June 2019, 14:35 | Updated: 21 June 2019, 14:51

Mrs Hinch has given birth to a baby boy
Mrs Hinch has given birth to a baby boy. Picture: Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Cleaning guru Mrs Hinch has given birth to a baby boy.

Sophie Hinchcliffe, also known by her cleaning guru title Mrs Hinch, has given birth.

Sophie and her husband Jamie welcomed a baby boy on the 20th June 2019 at 4:11am.

The couple shared a picture of the newborn's tiny hand on Instagram to announce the news, as well as reveal the name, Ronnie James George Hinchliffe.

Jamie Hinchcliffe shared on Mrs Hinch's Instagram: "Hello Hinchers... Mr Hinch here. Yesterday, the 20th June 2019, at 4.11am, I watched my wife, the love of my life, bring our beautiful son, Ronnie James George Hinchliffe into the world, weighing in at 6lbs 1 oz. I didn’t think I could love Soph any more than I already do, but I was so very wrong."

He went on: "For once, I am completely lost for words. All I can say is thank you for your unbelievable kindness, loyalty and the most pure and genuine love we both feel from you all.

"I know you’ll understand that we’ll be quiet for a while whilst we take these precious moments in and enjoy our baby bubble. I will be spending today and the rest of my life caring for, looking after and protecting my beautiful wife and son.
Ronnie, our darling boy, we love you more than we ever knew possible."

A representative for Sophie has since released her statement, which reads: "Sophie and Jamie Hinchliffe welcomed a beautiful, baby boy on Thursday 20th June 2019.

"Ronnie James George Hinchliffe arrived at 04.11am, weighing 6lbs 1oz. Both mum and baby are doing well. Sophie thanks everyone for their well-wishes and asks everyone to respect their privacy at this very special time."

The couple named their newborn son Ronnie
The couple named their newborn son Ronnie. Picture: Instagram

Mrs Hinch announced her pregnancy on Christmas Day last year, sharing a picture of her and her husband showing off the baby scan to their beloved dog.

The cleaning expert turned viral success and best-selling author wrote: "My Hinchers. Mr Hinch and I have been keeping a little secret .. All of our Christmas wishes have come true, our mini Hinch will soon be due ..

"Henry is going to be the best big brother ever! I Hope you’ve all had the most magical Christmas Day."

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has been praised by fans for her latest honest post about parenthood

Stacey Solomon explains why she hasn't left the house in a month in honest post
Holly Willoughby's new M&S edit will drop soon

Holly Willoughby collaborates with Marks & Spencer for her fifth ‘Holly Loves’ fashion edit, here’s what we know so far
Miranda Kerr got married to Orlando Bloom in 2010

When was Miranda Kerr married to Orlando Bloom, and how many kids does Katy Perry's fiancé have with the model?
Jake Gyllenhaal is starring in Spiderman: Far From Home

How old is Jake Gyllenhaal, who's the Spiderman actor's wife and what are his biggest movies?
Fans are calling for Carrie Fisher to be added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Who is on the Hollywood Walk of Fame? Has anyone been removed in the past? Fans petition to get Carrie Fisher added

News

Trending on Heart

Getting rid of your bags is actually quite simple

Here's how you can get rid of your eye bags permanently in less than 10 minutes

Beauty

The Love Island final is set to air in a few weeks time

When does Love Island 2019 end and what date is the finale?

TV & Movies

Mrs Hinch pregnant: Due date, gender, husband

Mrs Hinch pregnancy: Cleaning guru's baby details revealed from name to date of birth and husband

Lifestyle

Ed Sheeran appears as himself in Yesterday

Chris Martin was first choice for Ed Sheeran's part in Yesterday, director Danny Boyle reveals

TV & Movies

Amy is not happy in tonight's episode

Amy Hart fuming as Curtis Pritchard kisses Arabella Chi on tonight's Love Island

TV & Movies

Casa Amor is returning to Love Island NEXT WEEK

Love Island's Casa Amor returns next week, bringing a fresh batch of islanders - and drama!

TV & Movies