Mrs Hinch shocks fans with ultrasound of unborn baby who poses EXACTLY like her husband

22 May 2019, 10:20 | Updated: 22 May 2019, 10:38

Mrs Hinch is pregnant with her first baby
Mrs Hinch is pregnant with her first baby. Picture: Instagram

Instagram cleaning guru Sophie Hinchcliffe posted a 3D ultrasound of her baby to her Instagram stories

Pregnant Mrs Hinch has shared an ultrasound to her Instagram - and revealed that her unborn baby already seems to be taking after her husband Jamie.

Read more: Mrs Hinch says she regrets having gastric band fitted aged 21 following weight struggles

Sharing the adorable snap to her stories, she wrote: “I know this is probably just a big coincidence, but we always struggle to get a scan of baby hinch’s face because he’s always sleeping with his hands of his face!

Mrs Hinch shared side-by-side pictures of her unborn baby and husband on Instagram
Mrs Hinch shared side-by-side pictures of her unborn baby and husband on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

“Me and Jamie laugh because every morning I wake up I find Jamie like this.”

Mrs Hinch recently thanked fans for their support after she was hospitalised with a mystery illness.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she wrote: "Unfortunately I have been rushed to hospital.

"While our mini-Hinch is being fully monitored and doing fine, unfortunately I am not well myself and I am in hospital now until further notice.

Read more: Cleaning guru Mrs Hinch leaves fans startled with her own 10 Year Challenge, revealing unbelievable transformation

"I have wonderful doctors and nurses looking after me around the clock (and Jamie is here being amazing bless him).

"But for now, I have been told I need to focus on getting myself better and keeping healthy in order to carry on growing our mini Hinch and I must listen to professional medical advice."

She added: "I know how amazing you all are and how much you care about me, and the last thing I would want is you all worrying about me without me saying anything at all.

"I promise to keep you all updated as much as I can and please continue to Hinch for me guys, Mrs Hinch needs her Hinchers now more than ever".

