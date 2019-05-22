Mrs Hinch shocks fans with ultrasound of unborn baby who poses EXACTLY like her husband

Mrs Hinch is pregnant with her first baby. Picture: Instagram

Instagram cleaning guru Sophie Hinchcliffe posted a 3D ultrasound of her baby to her Instagram stories

Pregnant Mrs Hinch has shared an ultrasound to her Instagram - and revealed that her unborn baby already seems to be taking after her husband Jamie.

Sharing the adorable snap to her stories, she wrote: “I know this is probably just a big coincidence, but we always struggle to get a scan of baby hinch’s face because he’s always sleeping with his hands of his face!

Mrs Hinch shared side-by-side pictures of her unborn baby and husband on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

“Me and Jamie laugh because every morning I wake up I find Jamie like this.”

Mrs Hinch recently thanked fans for their support after she was hospitalised with a mystery illness.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she wrote: "Unfortunately I have been rushed to hospital.

"While our mini-Hinch is being fully monitored and doing fine, unfortunately I am not well myself and I am in hospital now until further notice.

"I have wonderful doctors and nurses looking after me around the clock (and Jamie is here being amazing bless him).

"But for now, I have been told I need to focus on getting myself better and keeping healthy in order to carry on growing our mini Hinch and I must listen to professional medical advice."

She added: "I know how amazing you all are and how much you care about me, and the last thing I would want is you all worrying about me without me saying anything at all.

"I promise to keep you all updated as much as I can and please continue to Hinch for me guys, Mrs Hinch needs her Hinchers now more than ever".