Pregnant Mrs Hinch still in hospital a week after being admitted with mystery health scare

Mrs Hinch is still in hospital. Picture: Instagram

Instagram cleaning guru Mrs Hinch, who is expecting her first baby, was admitted into hospital last week

Mrs Hinch has revealed that she's still in hospital - a week after being admitted for a health scare last week.

The pregnant Instagram cleaning sensation, 29, has updated her fans on how she's doing - taking to her Instagram stories to reveal she's still being monitored by doctors.

Sharing a photo of some colouring in she'd been doing, she wrote: "Check out my little flower basket here Hinchers.

"One week today I’ve been in hospital and I can honestly say I can’t wait to be allowed home! Hopefully soon."

This comes after she told her followers last Thursday that she was in hospital 'until further notice' and that she and her unborn baby were being monitored.

Taking to her stories, she wrote: "Unfortunately I have been rushed to hospital.

"While our mini-Hinch is being fully monitored and doing fine, unfortunately I am not well myself and I am in hospital now until further notice.

"I have wonderful doctors and nurses looking after me around the clock (and Jamie is here being amazing bless him).

"But for now, I have been told I need to focus on getting myself better and keeping healthy in order to carry on growing our mini Hinch and I must listen to professional medical advice."

She added: "I know how amazing you all are and how much you care about me, and the last thing I would want is you all worrying about me without me saying anything at all.

"I promise to keep you all updated as much as I can and please continue to Hinch for me guys, Mrs Hinch needs her Hinchers now more than ever".