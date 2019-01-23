Mrs Hinch pregnant: Cleaning guru's baby details revealed from due date to sex and husband

Mrs Hinch is pregnant, announcing the news on Christmas Day . Picture: Instagram @mrshinchhome

By Alice Dear

Cleaning guru Mrs Hinch revealed she was pregnant on social media over Christmas 2018.

Mrs Hinch – real name Sophie Hinchcliffe – found fame after her cleaning tutorials and hacks went viral on Instagram.

Now a social media star, Mrs Hinch received mass congratulations when she announce she was expecting a baby with husband Jamie.

From due date to gender, here’s everything you need to know:

Mrs Hinch found fame after sharing her cleaning hacks on Instagram. Picture: Instagram @mrshinchhome

When is Mrs Hinch’s due date?

While the cleaning guru has not revealed her exact due date, the social media star gave some idea when she may give birth with the annoncement.

Most expectant mothers will wait until they’re at the three month mark before announcing their pregnancy.

With this in mind, Mrs Hinch should be giving birth in June 2019.

Mrs Hinch revealed the gender of the baby with this picture. Picture: Instagram @mrshinchhome

What gender is the baby?

Less than a month after announcing her pregnancy, Mrs Hinch also treated her fans by sharing the sex.

Sharing a picture of a box of baby goodies with a blue colour scheme, Sophie wrote: “Our Mini Hinch .. Our Darling Boy.”

Pregnancy announcement

Mrs Hinch announced she was pregnant on Christmas Day.

The blonde beauty shared the news with an intimate picture, captioning it: “My Hinchers. Mr Hinch and I have been keeping a little secret ..

“All of our Christmas wishes have come true, our mini Hinch will soon be due .. Henry is going to be the best big brother ever! I Hope you’ve all had the most magical Christmas Day.”

The picture showed Mrs Hinch holding her baby scan next to her husband and dog, who wore a scarf that read “Big Brother”.

Mrs Hinch pregnant: Due date, gender, husband. Picture: Instagram @mrshinchhome

Who is Mrs Hinch’s husband?

Sophie’s husband is Jamie Hinch.

While Mrs Hinch is now a social media star, her husband keeps a low profile.