Inside Mrs Hinch's house: The Instagram cleaning star's home and cleaning tips revealed

Mrs Hinch has an immaculate home in Essex. Picture: Instagram

Mrs Hinch is the Zoflora loving cleaning queen of Instagram who shares her domestic tips and tricks with her near 2 million Instagram followers. Here's a look around her spotless home...

Mrs Hinch aka Sophie Hinchliffe is the Queen of clean on Instagram with her near 2 million followers tuning in everyday to find out what her latest cleaning tips are.

Her house always appears spotless which is no surprise but here's a closer look at the home she shares with husband Mr Hinch and dog, Henry Hinch.

Where does Mrs Hinch live?

Mrs Hinch lives in Essex with her husband Mr Hinch, dog Henry Hinch and as her followers will know - her baby bump!

The Instagram star announced she was pregnant at the end of 2018.

The 28-year-old lives in Maldon in the west of the county which is most famous for it's salt!

There's a running theme throughout her home which is A LOT of silver a grey tones and it is always spotlessly clean thanks to her cleaning habit.

Mrs Hinch's living room

Mrs Hinch's living room is well polished and shiny, fans of her will know well how she loves to keep on top of her ornaments and upholstery.

Her top living room cleaning tips

Rugs: Mrs Hinch religiously sprays carpet fresh spray on her living room rug to get rid of odours from her beloved dog Henry Hinch. She loves spray from the brand 1001.

TV Cabinet: Mrs Hinch uses Lord Sheraton Wood Balsam to treat her wooden TV cabinet and get rid of marks and dirt from the wood.

Mrs Hinch's bathroom

It's not often that you'll see a celeb's toilet but Mrs Hinch keeps nothing from her followers and loves showing them her piney fresh loo!

We are super jealous of her bath which has an adorable bath caddy covered in flowers, soaps and candles to make for a relaxing bath time.

She's also a big fan of bath bombs and has an enviable collection from Lush.

Her top bathroom cleaning tips

Toilet: 'Pine' your toilet by applying Harpick Liquid Gel Cleaner in Pine scent under the rim each day.

Sinks, bath and shower: Use CIF cream cleaner wipe down all shiny bathroom features including taps, plug holes and shower features and tackle surfaces.

Toilet brushes: She adds a cap full of neat Zoflora (her favourites are Lavender, Country Garden and Linen Fresh) into her toilet brush holders to make them smell fresh.

Mrs Hinch's bedroom

Unsurprisingly Mrs Hinch's bedroom is so neat it could easily be in a 5 star hotel!

Keeping in theme with the rest of the house she has a toned down white and grey theme in her bedding, furniture and accessories.

Her bedroom cleaning tips

Cushions: 'Karate chop' scatter cushions with the side of your hand to give them a dimple and keep them looking plumped. She also pops Lenor tumble dryer sheets inside cushion covers to keep them smelling fresh.

Carpets: To get rid of hidden dirt and pet hair that the vacuum often misses, use a squeegee to get these bits of hidden grime out of your carpet.

Henry's bedroom

Mrs Hinch's beloved dog Henry has his own bedroom!

And with a baby on the way many of her fans - or 'Hinchers' as she calls them thought that he might be getting evicted from his bedroom.

But Mrs Hinch has confirmed that this isn't the case and they are having an extension on the house before their new arrival so Henry can keep his bedroom!