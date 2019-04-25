Pregnant Mrs Hinch rushed to hospital and her baby is being monitored 'until further notice'

Mrs Hinch has opened up about a terrifying health scare. Picture: Instagram

The Instagram cleaning star has announced on Instagram that she was rushed to hospital after a terrifying health scare

Sophie Hinchcliffe, known as Mrs Hinch, has been rushed to hospital where she and her unborn baby are being monitored 'until further notice'.

The Instagram cleaning star, 29, who is pregnant with her first baby, told her followers that she and her baby are 'doing fine' after the scare.

Taking to her stories, she wrote: "Unfortunately I have been rushed to hospital.

"While our mini-Hinch is being fully monitored and doing fine, unfortunately I am not well myself and I am in hospital now until further notice.

"I have wonderful doctors and nurses looking after me around the clock (and Jamie is here being amazing bless him).

"But for now, I have been told I need to focus on getting myself better and keeping healthy in order to carry on growing our mini Hinch and I must listen to professional medical advice."

She added: "I know how amazing you all are and how much you care about me, and the last thing I would want is you all worrying about me without me saying anything at all.

"I promise to keep you all updated as much as I can and please continue to Hinch for me guys, Mrs Hinch needs her Hinchers now more than ever".

Mrs Hinch recently appeared on This Morning, where she was asked by Holly Willoughby whether she'd still have time for cleaning when her baby arrived.

She replied: “100 per cent. I don’t even clean every day. I think people think I’m at home constantly cleaning.”

“I like to do my 'Hinch Half Hours' and my little 'Freshen Up Fridays' and there might be some days when I sit there and think ‘I’m not even going to touch a cloth today'.

“I’m so laid back about it. My bed is not made this morning and I’m not worrying about it.

“So for me it’s a case of just going with the flow.”