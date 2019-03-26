Mrs Hinch says she regrets having gastric band fitted aged 21 following weight struggles

Mrs Hinch revealed she had a gastric band fitted when she was 21. Picture: Instagram/mrshinchhome

By Alice Dear

Cleaning guru Mrs Hinch revealed she had a gastric band fitted when she was only 21.

Mrs Hinch – real name Sophie Hinchliffe – rose to fame last year when her cleaning hacks went viral.

The 29-year-old from Essex, who is currently expecting her first baby, has since used her platform to talk about body confidence.

Months after sharing a shocking #10YearChallenge picture, Mrs Hinch has now opened up about her weight loss and regrets over having a gastric band fitted.

Speaking to the Daily Mail’s You magazine, Sophie explained how she started to gain weight when in her teenage tears.

She described how after she learnt to drive, she would go and get takeaways and McDonald’s, explaining that she would “eat for what felt like eating’s sake”.

Mrs Hinch's 10 Year Challenge picture left people shocked. Picture: Instagram/mrshinchhome

Mrs Hinch revealed when she was 21 she took out a bank loan of £6,000 and had a gastric band fitted.

In the following years, Sophie went on to lose eight stone.

However, two years after the operation, the cleaning guru was admitted to hospital when the band slipped and wedged in her oesophagus.

Mrs Hinch had to have an emergency operation to move it back.

The gastric band is now unclipped but still inside her, although it no longer works.

Mrs Hinch is currently expecting her first baby with husband Jamie. Picture: Instagram/mrshinchhome

The Essex girl said: “The surgery works for some people. But for me, if I had known the complications and the risks, I wouldn’t have done it.”

Following her weight loss, Sophie was left we excess skin on her body which she had removed in another surgery in 2016, which led to an infection.

“Body shaming angers me”, Mrs Hinch said, “because even if you lose the weight you never forget the comments. I’m still not 100 per cent confident with my body but I’m getting there.”

Months ago, Mrs Hinch shocked fans by sharing a picture from before her weight loss.

Speaking of the #10YearChallenge post, Sophie said: “I wanted to let them know that, because people have such pressure on themselves to have a perfect life. I went through a hell of a lot, which is why my confidence isn’t great even now.”

