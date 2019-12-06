Stacey Solomon breaks down in heartbreaking voicenote as she reveals breastfeeding struggles

Stacey Solomon has opened up about feeding her youngest son.

Mum-of-three Stacey Solomon is candid when it comes to bringing up her three sons.

And her latest post on Instagram, the Loose Women star has revealed her struggles when it comes to breastfeeding baby Rex.

Sharing a snippet from her latest podcast, Stacey, 30, said it was important to be ‘completely open and honest’ about her experiences.

In a voice note, the star can then be heard crying hysterically as she says: “I’m really struggling with it, I don’t want to bottle feed him because then everyone will want to feed him.

Stacey has opened up about her parenting struggles. Picture: Instagram

“And he’s just so small I don’t want anyone near him. I’m being so crazy.”

Read More: Stacey Solomon shocks fans with clever 'new mum hack' that makes going to the toilet SO MUCH easier

Explaining her decision to share the heartbreaking clip, Stacey wrote: “The whole point in doing this was to be 100% honest about my experiences in the hope that anyone going through something similar might not feel alone and may even give themselves a break in knowing that it’s okay to feel however you feel.”

Praising her Loose Women co-star Nadia Sawalha, Stacey went on: “One of my closest friends Nadia was at the receiving end of this voice note.”

Read More: Stacey Solomon's £3 parenting hack to stop Joe Swash and her sons peeing on the toilet seat at night

Before added: “I feel embarrassed about it now even though I know I shouldn’t, she was such an incredible support. I love you Nads.”

In the podcast, Stacey - who shares Rex with partner Joe Swash, as well as Leighton and Zachary from previous relationships - shared more of the voice note she had sent Nadia.

Detailing how she found it difficult to get Rex to latch on, she continued: "You know, he hasn’t got a very big mouth and he can’t get it all the way around my nipple.

"It is so sore. I don’t know. He is really little and also I feel sad and I just want to put him back in my belly. I don’t want anyone to come near him, touch him, breathe on him, kiss him. People keep kissing him and I feel weird about it."

After she played the clip, Stacey spoke to Nadia about the message, saying: "The saddest part is the end because I really imagined I would get it right eventually and that was just a little blip and to start out with and i never really got it right.”

Listen to Here We Go Again with Stacey Solomon