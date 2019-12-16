Stacey Solomon's anguish as she reveals son Rex had undiagnosed tongue-tie
16 December 2019, 08:23 | Updated: 16 December 2019, 08:25
Stacey Solomon revealed her son Rex has a posterior tongue tie in a series of emotional videos.
Mum-of-three Stacey Solomon is very honest when it comes to the difficulties of parenting.
And now the 30-year-old has opened up about finding out her son Rex - who she shares with boyfriend Joe Swash - has a posterior tongue tie after he struggled to breastfeed.
In a series of candid videos, the presenter can be seen sitting across from a specialist, close to tears as she held six-month-old Rex.
The Loose Women star revealed she was given incorrect information about his condition, as she said: “I’m putting this on here because honestly I can’t tell you how many people have told me they experience similar breast feeding stories and I really didn’t want anyone to go through a similar experience which could have been totally avoided.”
Read More: Stacey Solomon reveals 'failed' breastfeeding caused baby Rex to lose weight
Tearing up, she continued: “I find it quite emotional because I really wanted to breast feed. If I’d have had it cut at the beginning it would have been a much easier experience.”
Alongside the video, she wrote: “I don’t blame the health visitors or midwives because he has a posterior tongue tie which is much harder to diagnose and they don’t get the extensive training they need to be able to notice them.”
Read More: Stacey Solomon breaks down in heartbreaking voicenote as she reveals breastfeeding struggles
“I wish I would have done more research and not just taken everything I was told for gospel but when you’re in the midst of it sometimes that’s all you can do.
She added: “I find it quite emotional because I really really wanted to breastfeed. If I’d have had it cut at the beginning it would have been a much better experience.”
This comes after the star - who is also mum to 11-year-old Zachary and seven-year-old Leighton from previous relationships – recently spoke out about her breastfeeding frustrations.
Sharing a snippet from her latest podcast, Stacey said it was important to be ‘completely open and honest’ about her experiences.
In a voice note, the star can then be heard crying hysterically as she said: “I’m really struggling with it, I don’t want to bottle feed him because then everyone will want to feed him.
“And he’s just so small I don’t want anyone near him. I’m being so crazy.”
Alongside it, she wrote: “The whole point in doing this was to be 100% honest about my experiences in the hope that anyone going through something similar might not feel alone and may even give themselves a break in knowing that it’s okay to feel however you feel.”
Praising her Loose Women co-star Nadia Sawalha, Stacey went on: “One of my closest friends Nadia was at the receiving end of this voice note.”