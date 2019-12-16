Stacey Solomon's anguish as she reveals son Rex had undiagnosed tongue-tie

16 December 2019, 08:23 | Updated: 16 December 2019, 08:25

Stacey Solomon has opened up about her son's condition
Stacey Solomon has opened up about her son's condition. Picture: Instagram

Stacey Solomon revealed her son Rex has a posterior tongue tie in a series of emotional videos.

Mum-of-three Stacey Solomon is very honest when it comes to the difficulties of parenting.

And now the 30-year-old has opened up about finding out her son Rex - who she shares with boyfriend Joe Swash - has a posterior tongue tie after he struggled to breastfeed.

In a series of candid videos, the presenter can be seen sitting across from a specialist, close to tears as she held six-month-old Rex.

The Loose Women star revealed she was given incorrect information about his condition, as she said: “I’m putting this on here because honestly I can’t tell you how many people have told me they experience similar breast feeding stories and I really didn’t want anyone to go through a similar experience which could have been totally avoided.”

Stacey Solomon shared a series of emotional videos
Stacey Solomon shared a series of emotional videos. Picture: Instagram

Read More: Stacey Solomon reveals 'failed' breastfeeding caused baby Rex to lose weight

Tearing up, she continued: “I find it quite emotional because I really wanted to breast feed. If I’d have had it cut at the beginning it would have been a much easier experience.”

Alongside the video, she wrote: “I don’t blame the health visitors or midwives because he has a posterior tongue tie which is much harder to diagnose and they don’t get the extensive training they need to be able to notice them.”

Read More: Stacey Solomon breaks down in heartbreaking voicenote as she reveals breastfeeding struggles

“I wish I would have done more research and not just taken everything I was told for gospel but when you’re in the midst of it sometimes that’s all you can do.

She added: “I find it quite emotional because I really really wanted to breastfeed. If I’d have had it cut at the beginning it would have been a much better experience.”

This comes after the star - who is also mum to 11-year-old Zachary and seven-year-old Leighton from previous relationships – recently spoke out about her breastfeeding frustrations.

Sharing a snippet from her latest podcast, Stacey said it was important to be ‘completely open and honest’ about her experiences.

In a voice note, the star can then be heard crying hysterically as she said: “I’m really struggling with it, I don’t want to bottle feed him because then everyone will want to feed him.

“And he’s just so small I don’t want anyone near him. I’m being so crazy.”

Alongside it, she wrote: “The whole point in doing this was to be 100% honest about my experiences in the hope that anyone going through something similar might not feel alone and may even give themselves a break in knowing that it’s okay to feel however you feel.”

Praising her Loose Women co-star Nadia Sawalha, Stacey went on: “One of my closest friends Nadia was at the receiving end of this voice note.”

