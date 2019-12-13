Stacey Solomon reveals 'failed' breastfeeding caused baby Rex to lose weight

13 December 2019, 12:08 | Updated: 13 December 2019, 12:11

Stacey opened up about her struggles
Stacey opened up about her struggles. Picture: Instagram

The Loose Women panellist spoke out about her struggles after her breast milk dried up.

Stacey Solomon has opened up about how upset she is about the amount of weight her son Rex lost after she couldn't breastfeed him.

The mum-of-three recently posted on her Instagram story, a picture of when she was struggling to nurse her six-month-old and opened up about how much it upset her when she realised her milk had dried up and she couldn't breastfeed.

READ MORE: Stacey Solomon breaks down in voicenote over her breastfeeding struggle

Stacey, 30, wrote before that she thought she'd "failed at breastfeeding" after Rex, who she shares with Joe Swash, lost weight as a result, and the emotional post undoubtedly resonated with all of her followers.

The star has attracted a large following and is often praised for her candid, real and hilariously honest posts in relation to motherhood, and this was no exception.

Stacey's post read: "I really felt like I failed at breastfeeding and even now I get upset when I see other women breastfeeding (even though I'm genuinely so happy for them).

The star captioned her post with a very real and relatable captain for the mummies out there
The star captioned her post with a very real and relatable captain for the mummies out there. Picture: Instagram

"I get a knot in my stomach looking back to how much weight he lost and how sad I felt the day my milk dried up."

Then captioning the image of her breastfeeding the mum explained that she's been reliving her early experiences of Rex and the challenges she faced, which she discusses in her podcast.

Stacey wrote: "I wish I knew then what I'd learned in this episode, I really wish I'd have done more research and not just assumed I could breastfeed and I would automatically know what I was doing.

She also shared an image of herself breastfeeding Rex earlier on this year
She also shared an image of herself breastfeeding Rex earlier on this year. Picture: Instagram

"Although I do believe we are sold a picture that it's so natural and easy and it's what we're made to do which isn't helpful".

She added: "I would like to say there are so many different factors and scenarios that can make breastfeeding much more difficult and sometimes impossible for mothers."

Listen to Here We Go Again with Stacey Solomon

