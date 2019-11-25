Don't miss new podcast Here We Go Again with Stacey Solomon

25 November 2019, 12:05 | Updated: 25 November 2019, 13:37

Stacey Solomon presents a new parenting podcast
Stacey Solomon presents a new parenting podcast. Picture: Heart

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon brings her girl next door charm to the podcast world.

Stacey Solomon has just had a baby almost a DECADE after her last one!

What's changed, how are things different, what's acceptable, what new stuff is there to make the process less daunting?

In each episode, Stacey sparks debate around all subjects surrounding childbirth and what it means to be a new mum in 2019.

From friends popping in, to famous faces and even the possible inclusion of the man who got her into this mess, Joe Swash.

The conversation and the topics will remind you of Stacey's show-stopping moments on Loose Women - but with parenthood at the centre of the show

