Dancing On Ice viewers left cringing as Trisha Goddard and Ben Hanlin both fall during live show

5 January 2020, 19:45

Dancing On Ice's Trisha and Ben took falls during their first live show
Dancing On Ice's Trisha and Ben took falls during their first live show. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Dancing On Ice 2020’s first live show saw two of the contestants fall on the ice.

Magician Ben Hanlin almost ended up on the ice during Sunday night’s live show, while former chat-show host Trisha Goddard also took a tumble.

Ben Hanlin, 33, was one of the first to take to the ice during Sunday night’s first live show of 2020 Dancing On Ice.

READ MORE: Holly Willoughby Dancing On Ice dress: Phillip Schofield’s co-star wows in couture Joao Rolo dress

Teamed with professional skater, Carlotta Edwards, the pair skated to Evanescence’s Bring Me To Life as they added a little magic to their performance.

Trisha said she was "angry" at herself for her fall
Trisha said she was "angry" at herself for her fall. Picture: ITV
Ben Hanlin also suffered a fall on the ice
Ben Hanlin also suffered a fall on the ice. Picture: ITV

Having skated well, Ben shocked ITV viewers as he fell during the last moment of the routine.

After Carlotta travelled through his legs, Ben went to pose on the ice, but slipped, leaving Carlotta cringing nearby.

In the end, Ben managed to get his footing and didn’t end up on the ice.

Both Ben and Trisha still got good scores from the judges
Both Ben and Trisha still got good scores from the judges. Picture: ITV

Even with the slip, Ben still managed to get a good score, and jokingly added to the judges that the slip shouldn’t count as it was technically after the music finished.

Following Ben’s performance, Trisha, 62, also took an unfortunate tumble at the start of the routine, landing on her hands and knees on the ice.

However, the chat-show legend got up and continued her skate, with the judges applauding her effort to recover.

Thankfully, neither Ben or Trisha were hurt
Thankfully, neither Ben or Trisha were hurt. Picture: ITV

At the end of the performance, Trisha told hosts Holly and Phil, that she was “angry” at herself for the fall.

However, fans have backed both Trisha and Ben despite their slips.

READ MORE: Who is Ben Hanlin? Dancing On Ice 2020 star's age, career and wife revealed

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Lucrezia Millarini will bring a touch of glamour to the ice

Who is Dancing On Ice star Lucrezia Millarini?

Libby Clegg MBE is the first blind contestant on Dancing On Ice

Is Dancing On Ice star Libby Clegg MBE blind?

Ben Hanlin is the first magician to take part in Dancing On Ice

Who is Dancing On Ice star Ben Hanlin's wife and does he have children?
Maura Higgins swaps Love Island for Dancing On Ice 2019

Where is Dancing On Ice star Maura Higgins from as fans question star's distinctive accent
Ashley Banjo is taller than you think!

How tall is Dancing On Ice judge Ashley Banjo?

Trending on Heart

Caprice Bourret is competing in Dancing On Ice 2019

What is Dancing On Ice star Caprice Bourret's net worth? Lingerie model's earnings revealed
Holly looked stunning for the first episode of the season

Holly Willoughby Dancing On Ice dress: Phillip Schofield’s co-star wows in couture Joao Rolo dress
Ben Hanlin is competing in this year's Dancing On Ice

Who is Ben Hanlin? Dancing On Ice 2020 star's age, career and wife revealed
Dancing On Ice is back for 2020

Who is Dancing On Ice star Kevin Kilbane and is he dating skating partner Brianne Delcourt?
Ian 'H' Watkins has joined the 2020 Dancing on Ice line-up.

Who is H from Steps? Ian Watkins and Dancing On Ice star's age, career and relationship revealed