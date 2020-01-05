Dancing On Ice viewers left cringing as Trisha Goddard and Ben Hanlin both fall during live show

Dancing On Ice's Trisha and Ben took falls during their first live show. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Dancing On Ice 2020’s first live show saw two of the contestants fall on the ice.

Magician Ben Hanlin almost ended up on the ice during Sunday night’s live show, while former chat-show host Trisha Goddard also took a tumble.

Ben Hanlin, 33, was one of the first to take to the ice during Sunday night’s first live show of 2020 Dancing On Ice.

READ MORE: Holly Willoughby Dancing On Ice dress: Phillip Schofield’s co-star wows in couture Joao Rolo dress

Teamed with professional skater, Carlotta Edwards, the pair skated to Evanescence’s Bring Me To Life as they added a little magic to their performance.

Trisha said she was "angry" at herself for her fall. Picture: ITV

Ben Hanlin also suffered a fall on the ice. Picture: ITV

Having skated well, Ben shocked ITV viewers as he fell during the last moment of the routine.

After Carlotta travelled through his legs, Ben went to pose on the ice, but slipped, leaving Carlotta cringing nearby.

In the end, Ben managed to get his footing and didn’t end up on the ice.

Both Ben and Trisha still got good scores from the judges. Picture: ITV

Even with the slip, Ben still managed to get a good score, and jokingly added to the judges that the slip shouldn’t count as it was technically after the music finished.

Following Ben’s performance, Trisha, 62, also took an unfortunate tumble at the start of the routine, landing on her hands and knees on the ice.

However, the chat-show legend got up and continued her skate, with the judges applauding her effort to recover.

Thankfully, neither Ben or Trisha were hurt. Picture: ITV

At the end of the performance, Trisha told hosts Holly and Phil, that she was “angry” at herself for the fall.

However, fans have backed both Trisha and Ben despite their slips.

READ MORE: Who is Ben Hanlin? Dancing On Ice 2020 star's age, career and wife revealed