Holly Willoughby Dancing On Ice dress: Phillip Schofield’s co-star wows in couture Joao Rolo dress

5 January 2020, 18:33 | Updated: 5 January 2020, 18:41

Holly looked stunning for the first episode of the season
Holly looked stunning for the first episode of the season. Picture: Holly Willoughby/Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby pulled out all the stops for the first live show of Dancing On Ice 2020.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield returned to our screens on Sunday night for the first episode of the new series of Dancing On Ice.

The duo – who also present This Morning alongside one another – looked dapper for the night, where celebrities from Maura Higgins to Joe Swash took to the ice for the first time.

READ MORE: A look back at Gemma Collins' best moments on Dancing on Ice

For the occasion, Holly, 37, went full on glam in a light coral gown.

The dress, by couture designer Joao Rolo, has a tight bodice and diamond details on the was it and arms, complete with feathers on the arms.

For the show, Holly wore her blonde locks down with a soft wave, and her makeup natural.

Holly’s fans were left in awe of her glam look, with one commenting: “Gorgeous”, while another added: “Beautiful as always.”

Phillip Schofield's co-star stunned in the coral number
Phillip Schofield's co-star stunned in the coral number. Picture: ITV

This year's Dancing On Ice has been long awaited, with some big changes having been made to the ITV celebrity competition.

First off, John Barrowman has replaced Jason Gardiner as one of the four judges from last year, joining Ashley Banjo, and skating duo Torvill and Dean.

As well, this year's Dancing On Ice has made history with the first same sex-couple – former Steps' singer H and his professional partner Matt Evers.

READ NOW: Who is H from Steps? Ian Watkins and Dancing On Ice star's age, career and relationship revealed

