A look back at Gemma Collins' best moments on Dancing on Ice

Gemma has been responsible for some of the show's most entertaining moments. Picture: Getty / ITV

The TOWIE star had a rollercoaster ride during her time on the ice, from her dramatic tumble to her public spat with Jason Gardiner.

Gemma Collins has got to be one of the most entertaining Dancing on Ice contestants that’s ever graced the rink.

Since signing up for the ITV contest last year, she has created some of the most dramatic moments in the show’s history.

From her bitter row with former judge Jason Gardiner, who has since quit his role, to her theatrical tumble on the ice mid-performance, we take a look at the GC’s most epic moments.

Read more: Gemma Collins looks noticeably slender in lycra costume as she ice skates with ease

Gemma Collins paired up with pro skater Matt Evers for the eleventh series of the show. Picture: Getty

Gemma first slipped into her glittering spandex in January 2019 when she was paired up with pro skater Matt Evers for the eleventh series of the show.

Despite being the fifth celebrity to be booted off in Week 6 following a dance-off with cricketer Ryan Sidebottom, the outspoken star made a serious impression on viewers and cast members alike – especially after her blazing row with Jason Gardiner.

Read more: Gemma Collins and James Argent accused of animal cruelty after riding camels in Dubai

Dancing on Ice judge Jason Gardiner called Gemma a "brat" live on TV. Picture: ITV

Gemma Collins and Jason Gardiner's clash

The GC famously clashed with Dancing on Ice judge Jason Gardiner last year.

After reports suggested the Australian choreographer called her "lazy" in an interview, the feisty reality star decided to clap back at the claims during a live episode of the show.

Following her performance, Gemma said on air: "Can I just say one thing? Maybe if you didn’t sell stories on me I wouldn’t have been so upset last week, so take that. Do not sell stories on me. Move on. Boring."

Jason responded by saying: "You know what? I didn't have to sell a story, and I'm talking about your performance, darling. This doesn't help your cause... but what it shows is that you're just a brat!"

Not only did the 48-year-old judge savage Gemma's skating prowess, but he also cruelly compared her to a refrigerator during a live interview on This Morning.

The 38-year-old accused Jason of "bullying" in the aftermath and it was later announced he had quit the show.

At the time, he said: "I know there has been a lot of speculation about me and the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice. I wanted to set the record straight, I've been an original judge since 2006.

"I've done every series except one, when I was replaced by my good friend and dance sister Louis Spence in 2012.

"The show had been off air for four years and when it was revived I was the only original judge to return.

"The past two series there have been new additions to the panel including the fantastic Ashley Banjo and the legends Torvill and Dean. I have absolutely loved sharing the panel with them."

Read more: Gemma Collins dazzles fans as she shows off slimmed down figure in embellished dress

Gemma Collins' Dancing on Ice fall

Perhaps one of the most talked-about falls in the show's history, Gemma famously took a tumble on the ice during a live performance in the 2019 series.

While performing with pro partner Matt Evers to Celine Dion's All Coming Back To Me, the reality star tripped mid-skate and came crashing down to the floor.

Despite gasps from the audience in-studio and at home, the GC picked herself up, dusted herself off and finished her routine like a true performer.

She was even praised by the judging panel, including Olympic gold medallists Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, for her improvement on the ice.

Read more: Gemma Collins spends £650 a night at the Ritz as she can't be bothered to go home to Essex

Gemma Collins on the Dancing on Ice Christmas special

Gemma skated straight into the show's hall of fame when she turned up to the Christmas special dressed in head-to-toe pink glitter wearing a sparkling crystal tiara.

The self-confessed diva spoke to Holly and Phil about her experiences during the competition and revealed exactly what had run through her mind when she experienced that famous fall.

She told the hosts: "I remember thinking, 'I'm nearly at the end, I haven't fallen yet, this is a miracle, maybe I'll stay in for one more week.'

"I got so excited, I just went too over the top with my movement, which you're not allowed to do in ice skating and my toe pick got caught – and bang.

"I thought I was dead. I literally thought I was dead. And Matt was going, 'Get up! Get up! Get up!' And then I just got up and I was just like, 'Oh no, my life's over.'"

Gemma Collins' ongoing Dancing on Ice injuries

The Diva Forever star began documenting her time on the ice via Instagram and often shared videos of her rehearsals with fans.

Posting clips from behind-the-scenes on social media, she also kept her followers in the loop when she had unfortunate accidents off-screen, too.

Gemma had to be treated by medics on a number of occasions as she trained hard with Matt – and one time even hurt herself so badly she ended up in a wheelchair.