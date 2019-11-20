Gemma Collins dazzles fans as she shows off slimmed down figure in embellished dress

20 November 2019, 11:39

The GC looks incredible in her sparkly green and gold dress
The GC looks incredible in her sparkly green and gold dress. Picture: Instagram

The TOWIE star continues to slim down and look incredible for the festive season.

Gemma Collins has been looking incredibly glamorous recently, attending a number of swanky bashes and donning beautiful dresses.

And last night was no exception as the reality TV star donned a floor length embellished gown to film the annual TOWIE Christmas special episode.

READ MORE: Who's on the Dancing on Ice special with Gemma Collins and when is the show on?

The 38-year-old wowed fans with her slimmed down figure as she posed by a big black door surrounded by leaves for a picture on her instagram.

She captioned the image: "PEACE on EARTH 🌎 when the GC rocks up on the Christmas special of TOWIE " and it's attracted thousands of likes and comments from fans and friends.

The blonde bombshell beamed as she got ready to film the festive episode of the 10-year strong ITV Be reality show which shot her to fame.

Gemma has been regularly keeping fans updated with her incredible weight loss after she shed three stone earlier this year thanks to a kick start after appearing on Dancing on Ice and partner Matt Evers whipping her into shape.

The star admitted that some of her holidaying over the summer caused her to regain some of the weight but she's been smashing her exercise since and her pictures prove she is looking amazing.

The star's been looking slimmer recently
The star's been looking slimmer recently. Picture: PA

She's recently become an ambassador for the controversial SkinnyJab, and injection which claims to help those who use it regularly lose weight, as it surpasses your appetite.

The GC has explained she's been on and off the jabs and that they've helped her shift the pounds.

Gemma's dress in her newest post is from her own collection, will set you back £89 and is available from gemmacollinscollection.com

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Victoria Beckham has been dancing to Spice Girls

Victoria Beckham sends fans wild as she dances to Spice Up Your Life with son Romeo
Holly Willoughby's skirt is from Essentiel Antwerp

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £250 Kate Spade blouse and floral midi skirt
Alesha Dixon has shared a rare photo of her daughter

Alesha Dixon shares rare glimpse of baby girl Anaya Safiya three months after secretly giving birth
Jeff Spicer

Who is Jane McDonald, what is the former Loose Woman presenter famous for and what songs does she sing?
What happened between the Girls Aloud girls?

What happened between Nadine Coyle and the Girls Aloud girls and why did they fallout?

Trending on Heart

Find your perfect Christmas dress

The best Christmas party dresses on the high street for under £50

Christmas

Barbara and Jane are still happily married

Woman whose husband transitioned into her wife reveals why she stayed in relationship

This Morning

Ste said goodbye to the Hollyoaks village

Hollyoaks fans left in tears as Kieron Richardson leaves soap after 14 years as Ste Hay

TV & Movies

Medic Bob has revealed why the I'm A Celeb campmates wear red socks

I'm A Celeb's Medic Bob reveals the gross reason why campmates wear red socks

TV & Movies

Shoppers are calling for the Boxing Day sales to be cancelled

Shoppers call for closure of all stores on Boxing Day 'to give staff time off'

Lifestyle

The parents opted for an unusual surname for their baby (stock image)

Parents divide opinion after giving their child 'blended surname' of both their names

Lifestyle