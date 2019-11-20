Gemma Collins dazzles fans as she shows off slimmed down figure in embellished dress

The GC looks incredible in her sparkly green and gold dress. Picture: Instagram

The TOWIE star continues to slim down and look incredible for the festive season.

Gemma Collins has been looking incredibly glamorous recently, attending a number of swanky bashes and donning beautiful dresses.

And last night was no exception as the reality TV star donned a floor length embellished gown to film the annual TOWIE Christmas special episode.

The 38-year-old wowed fans with her slimmed down figure as she posed by a big black door surrounded by leaves for a picture on her instagram.

She captioned the image: "PEACE on EARTH 🌎 when the GC rocks up on the Christmas special of TOWIE " and it's attracted thousands of likes and comments from fans and friends.

The blonde bombshell beamed as she got ready to film the festive episode of the 10-year strong ITV Be reality show which shot her to fame.

Gemma has been regularly keeping fans updated with her incredible weight loss after she shed three stone earlier this year thanks to a kick start after appearing on Dancing on Ice and partner Matt Evers whipping her into shape.

The star admitted that some of her holidaying over the summer caused her to regain some of the weight but she's been smashing her exercise since and her pictures prove she is looking amazing.

The star's been looking slimmer recently. Picture: PA

She's recently become an ambassador for the controversial SkinnyJab, and injection which claims to help those who use it regularly lose weight, as it surpasses your appetite.

The GC has explained she's been on and off the jabs and that they've helped her shift the pounds.

Gemma's dress in her newest post is from her own collection, will set you back £89 and is available from gemmacollinscollection.com