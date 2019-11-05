Dancing on Ice Christmas special 2019: When is it on and who is in the celebrity lineup with Gemma Collins?

5 November 2019, 16:12

Holly and Phil will be back on our screens soon
Holly and Phil will be back on our screens soon. Picture: Getty Images/ITV
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

The Dancing on Ice Christmas special 2019 lineup has been confirmed - and it looks amazing.

With Christmas right around the corner, that means one thing - Dancing On Ice will soon be back on our screens.

The much-loved ice-skating show returns to ITV in January with stars such as Trisha Goddard, Maura Higgins and Steps' Ian "H" Watkins all taking to the rink.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, bosses have now confirmed that the 2020 contestants will first perform during an extra special Christmas launch featuring none other than Gemma Collins.

Yep, the GC became a TV sensation earlier this year when she became embroiled in a major row with former judge Jason Gardiner after he criticised her performance.

Not to mention that iconic fall…

But when is the Dancing on Ice Christmas special on, who is presenting it and which celebs will dance with Gemma Collins?

Read More: Gemma Collins to star in Dancing on Ice Christmas special as she lands ‘biggest role’ yet

When is Dancing on Ice at Christmas special on?

It’s not yet been announced when the Christmas episode will air - but presumably it will be before 25th December.

Who will present it?

While there's been no confirmation, we're pretty sure Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will be back on our screens for another year.

Which stars are performing with Gemma Collins?

The one-off Christmas extravaganza will feature a performance from judges and skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Read More: Dancing on Ice: Professional skater Sylvain Longchambon's wife Samia Ghadie, children and family life revealed

As well as seeing the celebrities and their professional partners on the ice for the first time, there will also be routines from Dancing On Ice's former winners such as Ray Quinn and Jake Quickenden.

Meanwhile, former Towie star Gemma is excited to get her skates back on to show off her hard work.

A source told The Sun Online: “[Gemma] wants to be the showstopper for the Christmas special, and is proving to producers she is ready for it.

“She’ll be giving a jaw-dropping performance when she returns to the rink alongside [former Dancing on Ice winners] Ray Quinn and Jake Quickenden.”

What is the full line up?

The contestants for 2020 have be revealed in full:

- TV presenter Ben Hanlin

- Model Caprice

- Steps singer Ian “H” Watkins

- I’m A Celebrity star Joe Swash

- Ex-footballer Kevin Kilbane

- Paralympic sprinter Libby Clegg

- Coronation Street actress Lisa George

- ITV News presenter Lucrezia Millarini

- Love Island’s Maura Higgins

- Presenter Michael Barrymore

- Diversity dancer Perri Kiely

- Talk show host Trisha Goddard

