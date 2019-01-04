Dancing On Ice professional Sylvain Longchambon: Wife Samia Ghadie, children and family life revealed

Sylvain Longchambon is married to Coronation Street actress Samia. Picture: Instagram/ITV

By Alice Westoby

Dancing On Ice professional skater Sylvain Longchambon is married to Coronation Street actress Samia Ghadie after the pair met while competing on DOI.

Professional figure skater Sylvain Longchambon is returning to the Dancing On Ice rink for the fifth time this year and is partnered with Coronation Street star Jane Danson.

Fans of the show will remember that back in 2013 Sylvain was partnered with another Corrie star, Samia Ghadie, who is now his wife.

Here's everything you need to know about their relationship off the ice including their children:

How did Sylvain Longchambon and Samia Ghadie get together?

Sylvain first met Samia when they were partnered together for series 8 of Dancing On Ice.

At the time Sylvain was dating Hollyoaks actress Jennifer Metcalfe whom he met whilst skating with her on series 7 of Dancing On Ice in 2012.

Sylvain ended up breaking things off with Jennifer on Christmas Day after getting close to Samia during rehearsals for the show.

Since then, Jennifer has revealed she holds no grudge towards Sylvain and she is now happily in a relationship of five years with Greg Lake whom she now has a child with.

When did Sylvain Longchambon and Samia Ghadie get married?

Sylvain and Samia tied the knot in August 2016.

They had a lavish but private ceremony at a country house in rural Cheshire and their wedding photos were on the cover of OK! Magazine.

How many children do Sylvain and Samia have?

Samia has a daughter called Freya from a previous marriage with property manager Matthew Smith and she and Sylvain have a son called Yves.

Their son Yves was born on 24th September 2015.