Gemma Collins to star in Dancing on Ice Christmas special as she lands ‘biggest role’ yet

Gemma Collins returns to Dancing On Ice for a festive special this Christmas. Picture: Instagram

The reality star is expected to make a show-stopping comeback after losing an impressive three stone.

Gemma Collins will return to Dancing on Ice as part of a sensational Christmas special, according to reports.

The TOWIE favourite, 38, is expected to lace up her boots for the show’s festive episode after shedding a whopping three stone – and promises viewers a “jaw-dropping performance”.

The reality star, who has been flaunting her impressive weight loss in recent weeks, is said to be preparing for the ITV contest so she can steal the spotlight when it airs this December.

Gemma Collins was partnered up with pro Matt Evers. Picture: Getty

A source told The Sun: "Bosses are ready to make Gemma the star of the show again.

"She wants to be the showstopper and is proving to producers she is ready for it.

"She'll be giving a jaw-dropping performance when she returns to the rink alongside Ray Quinn and Jake Quickenden."

Gemma was left in tears after suffering a painful fall when she competed in the 2019 season of the show.

She also came head-to-head with show judge Jason Gardiner during her stint, but that hasn't put her off returning to the ice.

According to ITV producers, she is desperate to distract herself from the ongoing bust-ups between her and on/off boyfriend James 'Arg' Argent.

The insider continued: "Gemma is chomping at the bit to get back on the ice as she knows it's her safe place and will take her mind off her Arg drama.

Gemma was partnered up with professional skater Matt Evers during last year's competition, but was the fifth celeb to be booted off after losing out in the skate-off to cricketer Ryan Sidebottom.

Since the contest ended, she has bagged herself her own ITVBe show - Diva Forever - which has been a huge hit with viewers.

The reality star also now hosts her own podcast, which reached number one in the digital charts.

The rigorous training comes after Gemma was accused of phoning 999 when ex-boyfriend Arg wouldn't answer his phone.

The singer and former TOWIE co-star later admitted he left his phone on charge downstairs, explaining the unanswered calls.

"Gemma is in a really good place now," the insider added.

"She is still talking to Arg to support him but doesn't want to get back together as she knows it's toxic.

"She just wants to focus on the show, podcast and being a businesswoman - that's her passion now."