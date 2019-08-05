Gemma Collins reveals what her lavish Essex barn conversion looks like inside - and it's so extra

Gemma's new house is absolutely sparkling. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Mared Parry

The GC has let everyone have a glimpse into her swanky brand new pad.

Gemma Collins is the name on everyone's lips at the moment; from her amazing weight loss to her exciting new reality TV show, Diva Forever, everyone is very much invested.

And for those of you who have been wondering what the GC's new pad looks like on the inside... you're in luck.

The dining room table is every bit as swanky as you'd expect it to be. Picture: Instagram

37-year-old TOWIE star Gemma's only recently moved into her new home in the heart of Essex and it's unsurprisingly very glam, just like the self-proclaimed diva.

The plush pad - dubbed GEMMAWOOD - is decorated in shades of grey and white, with plenty of silver ornaments dotted about the place and all surfaces absolutely sparkling.

Her dining room table, from Tides Home and Garden is huge, shiny and white and has matching upholstered chairs with silver studding.

Gemma shared a video where you can see a camera crew in the living room. Picture: Instagram

Gemma likes to get her plush furnishings professionally cleaned. Picture: Instagram

Unsurprisingly, Gemma has a stunning grey crushed velvet sofa, as many celebs do nowadays, and she likes to get it professionally cleaned.

She's also got a massive wardrobe for all of her clothes. Considering she owns a boutique and has had many collections with e-tailer Boohoo it's not a shocker.

Gemma has loads of clothes, shoes and accessories. Picture: Instagram

It looks like there's a whole room in the new gaff dedicated as the GC's closet. Picture: Instagram

The walk-in closet has been specially organised to help her find different garments and accessories quickly.

And the wardrobe isn't the only talking point of the new house, as Gemma's bedroom features a HUGE bed with a very on-brand headboard.

Gemma's new bed is from Sofa So Good. Picture: Sofa So Good

The bed, from Sofa So Good should be the perfect spot for Gemma and boyfriend James 'Arg' Argent to have a good night's sleep.

She's been off to the gardening centre today to grab some flowers and other decorative bits to put the finishing touches to her new home, and shared it all on her Instagram.

The star even joked that a huge elephant fountain she spotted would great in her home.

Gemma's debut reality TV show, Diva Forever premiers at 9pm on Wednesday, August 7th.