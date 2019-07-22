Gemma Collins looks slimmer than ever as she reveals dramatic weight loss posing on yacht

22 July 2019, 11:04 | Updated: 22 July 2019, 11:16

The GC is looking incredible
The GC is looking incredible. Picture: Instagram
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The reality star has been flaunting her slimmed down figure all summer long.

Gemma Collins has posted yet another sultry snap whilst holidaying in the sun, showing off her impressive weight loss.

The 38-year-old dropped an incredible three stone during her stint on Dancing on Ice earlier this year and has continued to shed the pound through a combination of a vegan diet, a personal trainer and weight loss jabs.

Reality TV queen Gemma looked a lot trimmer this weekend as she posed on a private yacht in a floral swimsuit.

She posted the snap on her Instagram and was met with hundreds of positive comments, with many complimenting how amazing she looked.

READ MORE: Gemma Collins has diva meltdown playing the Crystal Maze

One said: "You look fabulous Gemma" while another called her a "skinny Minnie".

Vas Morgan from TOWIE complimented his co-star, saying "Looking good gem" and Gillian McKeith joked that she was "pole dancing!"

Gemma captioned the post: "no chips ahoy for me!", making it clear that she's been sticking to her healthy lifestyle.

She made headlines a few weeks ago after it emerged she'd been using £250 weight loss jabs to help suppress her hunger.

And the diva has also spoken about how she's now living a vegan lifestyle.

