Gemma Collins' extreme weight loss powered by £250 SkinnyJab injections

26 June 2019, 07:50

The reality TV star's weight has plummeted recently
The reality TV star's weight has plummeted recently. Picture: Instagram/Getty

The TOWIE star and all-around diva has been flaunting a major weight loss recently and looks great.

Gemma Collins has been sporting a slimmer figure in recent months and the reason behind her dramatic weight loss has been revealed.

The Sun Online have exposed that the GC is on a new weight-loss plan called SkinnyJab which are injections that act as an appetite suppressant.

Read more: Gemma Collins furiously denies using diet pills for her dramatic weight loss

View this post on Instagram

NATURAL is always BEST ✌🏻#holidays🌴

A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins1) on

Gemma has lost a whopping three stone since her appearance on Dancing on Ice earlier this year, where she famously fell over in the middle of one of her routines with Matt Evers.

Heavy training for the show undoubtedly got her off to a great start but after claiming in April that her weight loss was down to a vegan diet, it's been confirmed that cutting out meat and dairy isn't the main driving force behind her shedding the pounds.

On April 24 Gemma posted a picture in a white tracksuit with the hashtags 'eatlifenotdeath' and 'veganlifestyle'.
On April 24 Gemma posted a picture in a white tracksuit with the hashtags 'eatlifenotdeath' and 'veganlifestyle'. Picture: Instagram

On April 24 Gemma posted a picture in a white tracksuit with the hashtags 'eatlifenotdeath' and 'veganlifestyle'.

Gemma has her own section on SkinnyJab's website called "Lose Weight With Gemma Collins" where the injection company reveal that their jabs "is the force behind The GC's recent amazing weight-loss".

SkinnyJab claim they are "The Weight Loss Specialists" and that the jabs "remove hunger from the equation".

They explain that they work by suppressing appetites, resulting in reduced portion sizes, which apparently releases stored fat and in turn causes those using it to develop positive habits.

The suppressant plan costs £250 for a three week plan, with repeat jabs costing £135 each and will last between two and four weeks.

It states on the SkinnyJab that the plan is suitable for anyone between the ages of 18 and 76, and that the suppressant regulates blood glucose levels that allows the body to turn stored fat into energy.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Kate Wright has been thrown a lavish hen do

Inside Kate Wright's secret hen do - with 16 friends and Rio Ferdinand's FACE on her suitcase
Emma Stone has broken her shoulder at a Spice Girls concert in London.

Emma Stone BREAKS SHOULDER at Spice Girls gig leaving Disney film Cruella in crisis
Phillip Schofield has been criticised by former co-host Fern Britton's agent for his "manipulative" behaviour.

Phillip Schofield labelled 'arch manipulator' by Fern Britton's team amid Amanda Holden feud
Paddy McGuinness spoke about his decision to have a vasectomy

Paddy McGuinness shares naked shower clip ahead of vasectomy surgery

News

Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott have gone public with their relationship on Instagram.

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson’s relationship: Is the Love Island star dating the Celebs Go Dating hunk?

Trending on Heart

Matthew Perry's real-life dad made a surprise appearance in Friends as the father of Rachel's love interest Joshua.

Matthew Perry's REAL DAD starred in Friends and we can't believe we didn't spot it

TV & Movies

The brand new collection will drop on July 2

ASOS DESIGN collaborate with Disney for a brand new Lion King collection

Fashion

Nicola Bonn shares her favourite gentle cleansers for when your skin feels sensitive

Gentle cleansers and serums ideal for facial eczema and aggravated skin

Beauty

The stunning model is 28 years old

How tall is Arabella Chi? Love Island bombshell, model and ex of Charlie Frederick

TV & Movies

Last night's episode was incredibly tense and there were plenty of passive aggressive statements exchanged

What happened on last night's Love Island? Season 5, episode 20 recap

TV & Movies

Ciroc's new watermelon flavour is ideal for cocktails and refreshing spritzes

How to jazz up champagne with watermelon-flavoured vodka

Food & Health