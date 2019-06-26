Gemma Collins' extreme weight loss powered by £250 SkinnyJab injections

The reality TV star's weight has plummeted recently. Picture: Instagram/Getty

The TOWIE star and all-around diva has been flaunting a major weight loss recently and looks great.

Gemma Collins has been sporting a slimmer figure in recent months and the reason behind her dramatic weight loss has been revealed.

The Sun Online have exposed that the GC is on a new weight-loss plan called SkinnyJab which are injections that act as an appetite suppressant.

Gemma has lost a whopping three stone since her appearance on Dancing on Ice earlier this year, where she famously fell over in the middle of one of her routines with Matt Evers.

Heavy training for the show undoubtedly got her off to a great start but after claiming in April that her weight loss was down to a vegan diet, it's been confirmed that cutting out meat and dairy isn't the main driving force behind her shedding the pounds.

On April 24 Gemma posted a picture in a white tracksuit with the hashtags 'eatlifenotdeath' and 'veganlifestyle'. Picture: Instagram

Gemma has her own section on SkinnyJab's website called "Lose Weight With Gemma Collins" where the injection company reveal that their jabs "is the force behind The GC's recent amazing weight-loss".

SkinnyJab claim they are "The Weight Loss Specialists" and that the jabs "remove hunger from the equation".

They explain that they work by suppressing appetites, resulting in reduced portion sizes, which apparently releases stored fat and in turn causes those using it to develop positive habits.

The suppressant plan costs £250 for a three week plan, with repeat jabs costing £135 each and will last between two and four weeks.

It states on the SkinnyJab that the plan is suitable for anyone between the ages of 18 and 76, and that the suppressant regulates blood glucose levels that allows the body to turn stored fat into energy.