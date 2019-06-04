Gemma Collins furiously denies using diet pills for dramatic weight loss

Gemma Collins has hit back in a fiery Instagram post. Picture: Instagram/Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

The Essex star has been forced to defend herself after she was involved in another Facebook diet scam.

Gemma Collins has been caught in even more drama as she’s now had to deny advertising diet pills.

The TOWIE star has made no secret of the fact she’s on a weight-loss journey, but advertisers have seemingly used her face to falsely promote ‘skinny pills’.

Taking to her Instagram page to hit back at ‘all the lies’, Gemma shared a slide of the various adverts on Facebook, revealing that her fans had got in contact with her over the pills.

She wrote: “@Lots of people contacting me re certain products thinking I’m using them.

“My LAWYERS are on to you right now and I look forward to receiving thousands !!!"

She then added: “DO NOT ASSOCIATE my NAME with your products when I am not behind them ………….I’m copyright © and patented…. ‘EVERYONE be AWARE …. I have no association with any of these products …. ladies guys do not fall into this thinking it’s what I am using I am not x #betterbeware.”

And after one fan replied that there’s ‘nothing wrong’ with admitting to taking the tablets, Gemma replied instantly, writing: “no I am not I will put my lawyers into it straight away #fakeadvertising.” Don’t mess with the GC!

Fans were quick to support Gemma, with one responding: “Well said Gemma what is wrong with these companies. you are doing amazing ur hard work is definitely paying off u look fab 💖 xx”

“I can’t believe like someone would make up about u taking these .. u have put all your energy into doing workouts and eating healthy like !!,” said another.

Another slammed: “How dare they do this to you !!!!”

While the former I’m A Celebrity contestant is thought to have lost two and a half stone since appearing on Dancing on Ice earlier this year, she maintains that it has nothing to do with diet pills but is as a result of a healthier lifestyle.

Speaking to her followers last month, Gemma said: “Eat real food, be active and live your LIFE.

“Forget all the diet and weight loss NONSENSE. It’s really just that... NONSENSE. Spreading LOVE and POSITIVITY.”

And it looks like Gemma is more confident than ever, as she shared a video over the weekend which sees her doing a cartwheel on a Caribbean beach.