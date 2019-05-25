TOWIE star Gemma Collins flaunts her slimline figure on holiday in the Caribbean

25 May 2019, 13:48 | Updated: 25 May 2019, 14:08

Gemma Collins
Gemma Collins has lost two stone . Picture: Instagram

Hands on hips, standing face on to the camera Gemma Collins ooozes confidence as she poses on the beach on holiday.

The reality star has been on an intense health and fitness regime while working in Los Angeles ahead of her trip to tropical climes.

Accompanying the picture of Gemma in the tropical swimming costume, the star wrote on Instagram: "NATURAL is always BEST #holidays."

Gemma has lost a whopping TWO STONE since signing up for Dancing On Ice at the end of last year.

Gemma's friend and TOWIE co-star Lauren Pope wrote: "Body" accompanied with a series of flame emojis.

While her followers were quick to praise the star, with one writing: "You look amazing!!! Well done you! I’ve been watching your posts and am going to use you as my motivation! Thank you so much!"

Someone else said: "Wow you look great you have lost some amount of weight well done you x"

While another said: "You are looking fab, a proper advertisement for real women and how real excerising and eating right can change yourself physically and mentally for the better.... Not like people going under the knife!!"

