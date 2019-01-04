Gemma Collins' weight loss journey: From Dancing On Ice to diets, here’s how she drops dress sizes

Gemma Collins has shared quite the weight loss journey over the years. Picture: PA

TOWIE star and now DOI contestant Gemma Collins has publicly talked about weight loss and gain during her years in the spotlight - here’s everything you need to know.

Gemma Collins has proudly been displaying her reported two stone weight loss since she signed up to Dancing On Ice 2019.

All that time on the ice with professional skater and dance partner Matt Evers has led to the TOWIE star’s new figure as she admits she’s dropped dress sizes.

However, Gemma’s weight loss journey hasn’t always been easy and the 37 year old has openly shared her journey with fans ever since she hit the spotlight.

From hypnotherapy to juice diets, here’s Gemma’s weight loss transformation over the years:

Dancing On Ice 2019

Promising to be the Beyoncé of the ice, Gemma has been putting her flexibility to good use and throwing herself into rehearsals. And all the exercise seems to have a positive effect on her body as she revealed she’s lost up to two stone already.

Gemma on gastric bands

In 2017, Gemma admitted her weight loss journey was getting the better of her after she gained pounds she had recently lost.

But despite the struggle, James Argent’s girlfriend revealed she would never have a gastric band. Determined to focus on a healthy lifestyle, she told The Sun: “I'm not saying I'll get to a size 10 but I do need to lose weight. For my health I wouldn't want to be bigger than I am now.

"I refuse to have a gastric band as easy as it would be. I have overcome so many things in my life and I will overcome my weight - but I need time and focus to do it.”

Gemma Collins revealed her DOI schedule has helped her lose two stone so far. Picture: PA

Gemma Collins has hypnotherapy

Keen to try something new, Gemma opened up on This Morning about trying out hypnotherapy in 2015.

She revealed: “I’ve done every diet out there, there’s nothing I haven’t done.

“I was obsessed with food. And life revolved around food and eating. There was no brain space in my head for me not to think about food, it was a living nightmare.”

The TOWIE star once lost three stone on a juice diet. Picture: PA

Gemma Collins juice diet

The GC lost an impressive three stone when she went to a famous juice camp in Portugal.

It’s thought a month of just juice and exercise in 2015 helped Gemma achieve results fast.